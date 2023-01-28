Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man.

Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.

Earlier this month, State Police and local dive teams searched for Gray over several days in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem after his belongings were washed up.

Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.

Detectives from the Peabody and Salem Police Departments, as well as troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, are investigating the case.

