A body washed up on a Rocky River beach: Police

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Police said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to Rocky River Park on Beach Cliff Boulevard just before noon Saturday after a caller reported what she believed was a “human body” that washed up on the beach.

“Police confirmed the report, and temporarily closed the park to investigate,” said Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman.

“The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took custody of the

body. Rocky River Police, ME’s investigators, and other law enforcement partners are working together to identify the body,” Lichman said.

The park on the Lake Erie shore was reopened to the public at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

