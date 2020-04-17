They are the body washers, the women helping Iran through coronavirus

At a cemetery near Tehran, people in protective clothing carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19. ( Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

The phone rang in the prayer room at the hospital. Another patient had died. A young woman left the room to rush to intensive care. She entered wearing a mask, gloves and scrubs. She was there for a sacred ritual that was centuries old but one that, like so much else around her, had been altered by the coronavirus.

The body lay on a bed on that late March day when Tahereh Adibi veered from Muslim custom. She didn't wash the corpse with soap and water. Concerns about the dangers of touching meant she performed a different cleansing act. Placing a small marble slab beneath the deceased woman's hands, she recited a prayer. She anointed the forehead with oil. Minutes passed. And then the body was taken to the morgue.

"It is not possible that a man sees and touches a woman's corpse," Adibi said, "so we do this in order to make sure Islam is observed.”

Adibi used to teach French at a cultural and educational institute. But the 33-year-old has become a volunteer body washer at a hospital in the south of Tehran. As the number of patients dying from COVID-19-related complications rises in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, authorities have called upon people to help uphold the Islamic custom of purifying the dead before burial.

Hers is a solitary ritual, a quiet, fleeting space between this life and the one after. She stands before God, over a person she never knew. But, somehow, she mourns each as if she had known them all her life. It's not easy to bear witness, to do Earth's final toil with gloved hands in a room where many succumb. But the need is great.

A patient infected with the new coronavirus is treated at a hospital in Qom, Iran. (Associated Press) More

The phone in the hospital's prayer room never seems to stop ringing. It's a toll for another mom, sister, aunt or grandmother taken by the virus. Sometimes, when she cleanses the dead, Adibi's mask makes it difficult to breathe; sweat fogs up her glasses, blocking her vision.

It was shortly after the Persian New year when Adibi asked a few friends on WhatsApp if they knew of any groups that were helping wash the bodies of coronavirus patients. A friend gave her a number for a group of 50 volunteers at Firouzgar hospital in the south of Tehran.

Others across Tehran were stepping up to help out in other ways as well, including Maryam Moghadam, a university professor, and her friend Narges, a fashion designer. For the past several weeks, the women have been part of a team of volunteers who dress in gray hazmat suits and spray disinfectant on the streets, subway stops and shelters of Tehran.

Many just want to do something as the country's death toll keeps rising higher. Iran is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. Authorities announced 1,606 new cases Thursday, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 77,995. The deaths have risen to more than 4,860, though some officials believe the actual number may be much higher.

Adibi knew caring for the dead was her chance to help. She understood the risk of catching the virus while working in a hospital filled with COVID-19 patients was high. She also wondered what her friends would think of her. But she felt her concerns were minor when compared to the religious call to duty.

Her parents pleaded with her to change her mind. But there was no talking her out of it. Eventually they came around.

“My darling, go if you think you need to go,” Adibi recalled her mother telling her.

Iranian Cabinet members wearing face masks and gloves meet in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Presidency) More