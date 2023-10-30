Body washes ashore in Keyport on Sunday, victim not yet identified

KEYPORT - A body was recovered after it washed up on shore Sunday night, but has yet to be identified, according to police.

The body of an adult man was found near American Legion Drive, according to a news release from Keyport Police. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity.

Keyport Police are asking the public to refrain from speculation and respect the victim’s family until information on the body can be verified.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time," the department said. "We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and ask for your patience as we work to confirm the details surrounding this incident."

Last week, a kayaker identified as 74-year-old Zhenjing Ding was reported missing after his kayak and personal belongings were found Monday night near Cedar Street Park, the Coast Guard said. The search was suspended Tuesday night after search and rescue teams scoured 129-square nautical miles but found no sign of Ding.

Police did not reference Ding’s disappearance in the release.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

