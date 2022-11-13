Body washes ashore near East Bay Drive in Olympia

A body washed ashore in Olympia Saturday afternoon, according to 911 information.

About 2:45 p.m., Olympia police, fire and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Bay Drive Northeast, near Berry Street, a Thurston County dispatch supervisor said.

It is thought to be a man’s body, the same man who jumped into Budd Inlet’s East Bay the morning of Nov. 6 to elude Olympia police. Police had responded to a boat owner who called 911 to report that a man had come aboard while he was asleep, brandishing a hammer. The boat owner was able to take the hammer away, then the man ran off.

When police arrived and spoke to the man, he said he was looking for a bathroom, then ran off, eventually jumping into East Bay and swimming away.

While an officer urged the man to swim to shore or the dock, the man ended up about 100 yards from the dock. By then the Olympia Fire Department had launched a boat and police called for the Thurston County dive team, but they were unable to find the man.

The Olympian has reached out to police and the coroner for more information. Check back for updates to this story.

