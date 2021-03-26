Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

An 18-year-old was found dead on a conveyor belt at a recycling center in Texas, officials said.

Workers at the recycling center found the body of Silas Octavia Strimple on Wednesday morning and alerted police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

There are no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “But due to the nature of where the body was discovered, the death is considered suspicious.”

Anyone who has information about Strimple’s whereabouts before his death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-854-1444

Strimple is the third person found dead at a recycling center in the Austin area in the last year, the Austin American-Statesman reported. A 62-year-old man was found dead in December, and the body of a 31-year-old man was found last March.

2-year-old girl run over while playing in family’s driveway, Texas police say

Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

Ex-state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women while on duty, Texas cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Teens charged with murder after body is found on I-20, Lexington County sheriff says

    21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree’s body was discovered just east of Exit 51 on Interstate 20, the Lexington County coroner said.

  • Texas bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • CMPD: US Marshals tried to serve 16 warrants before fatal shooting of Charlotte man

    Frankie Jennings’ family says they want to know what prompted a deputy marshal to shoot him

  • NK defector goes from prison camp to ballot box

    Jihyun Park was left to die, unremembered, outside a North Korean labor camp. But sixteen years on, her life has taken an unexpected turn. She's now running to be a local town councilor in England, and she's sure she's going to win. "I’m really confident because I already fought these totalitarian evils twice."Park is a human rights activist and says she wants to repay the kindness shown by the residents of the town of Bury, an old industrial town, which has been her home since 2008.She is standing in the May 6th election as a candidate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.“We had a lot of problems because we didn't speak English. Electricity, no gas, some letter came to us and we didn't understand. And people (were) really nice to us, so they gave us lots of gifts, so that's why today my family is living in here. So I want to pay back this debt of gifts to my residents."Park's tale is harrowing. She grew up in a mountainous area of North Korea. Hungry and desperate, she fled to China in 1998 with her younger brother - where they both fell into the hands of human traffickers. They were separated. Her brother was never seen again - and Park was sold to a man whose family used her as a slave.Park then discovered she was pregnant, and, fearing arrest in a hospital with no ID or papers, she gave birth to a boy on her own."When my son was born, and I held him, and I cried, and also happy times because I have family now."The pair struggled on for five years before Park was captured by Chinese authorities - and sent back to North Korea without her child. Imprisoned in a squalid labor camp, she grew seriously ill from a leg injury, and was left out in the elements to die. Against the odds, Park regained enough strength to go back to China.In 2005 she found her son."I escaped (from) North Korea again, myself human trafficking to China, because I had no money and my condition was really worse. My only decision was I have to escape the country first. // When I met my son I was really shocked, because (the) Chinese family members never cared about my child, so my son (was) wearing the dirty clothes and he never washed, so he looked like a street child."Park resolved to find a safe place for them to live. She met her now-husband during a failed attempt to reach the Mongolian desert. In 2007 a Korean pastor in Beijing put them in touch with the United Nations, which relocated the family to Britain.Park says she joined the Conservatives because of their emphasis on family values and individual freedom.She now spends much of her time helping other North Korean refugees adjust to British life. Although she leads a happy life in Bury with her family, Park can't help but remember the past.She says she doesn't know whether her brother survived, but still hopes they will be reunited one day.

  • Tennessee Lawmakers Pass Bill Named for Slain Toddler Who 'Captured Your Heart'

    The legislation — which awaits the governor's signature — would require parents to report a child's disappearance within 24 hours

  • The former investigator who helped catch serial killer John Wayne Gacy says most violent predators don't seem dangerous

    Gacy was convicted of murdering 33 young men and boys through the 1970s, most of whom he buried in a crawlspace beneath his house.

  • Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

    President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem. Biden made the announcement as he and Harris met at the White House on Wednesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas and other immigration advisers to discuss the increase in migrants, including many unaccompanied minors, arriving at the border in recent weeks. In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama's vice president.

  • The McConnell filibuster is not the same as the Jim Crow filibuster – it's much worse

    For decades senators blocked civil rights legislation but allowed democracy to function elsewhere – now next to nothing passes Senate GOP Leadership Briefs Press After Policy LuncheonWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Photograph: Samuel Corum/Getty Images President Obama chooses his words carefully. So last July, when he punctuated his eulogy to the civil rights legend John Lewis by calling the Senate filibuster “another relic of Jim Crow”, he wasn’t messing around. Many others (myself included) had written about the historical link between the Senate rule allowing a minority of lawmakers to kill a bill and the preservation of white supremacy. But Obama’s speech sparked a wholesale rebranding. Today, among progressive politicians and activists alike, “End the filibuster” is out. “End the Jim Crow filibuster” is in. Yet those who so bluntly tie Senate obstruction to southern segregation are missing an important piece of historical context. It’s not fair to suggest that the filibuster championed by defenders of Jim Crow decades ago is identical to the filibuster championed by Mitch McConnell today. Because today’s filibuster – McConnell’s filibuster – is actually much worse. To understand how the filibuster became essential, first to southern Democrats and then later to nearly all Republicans, we have to start a little more than 100 years ago. Until 1917, the filibuster allowed any group of legislators, no matter how small, to pass speaking privileges among themselves, holding the Senate floor and indefinitely delaying any bill. But when Senate obstruction threatened to derail America’s military buildup ahead of the first world war, lawmakers changed the rules, allowing a supermajority of senators to break a filibuster and force a vote. Overnight, the Senate’s balance of power shifted. Tiny handfuls of legislators were now powerless. But blocs of legislators - a few dozen senators willing to grind the body to a halt – could still derail nearly any piece of legislation by denying it an up-or-down vote. One cause in particular lacked majority support, yet consistently rallied a sizeable and passionate coalition: opposition to civil rights. Thus, and largely by accident, 1917 was the start of what can rightfully be called the Jim Crow filibuster. For decades, not a single civil rights bill survived southern Democratic obstruction. Occasionally, Senate leaders would introduce such a bill, fail to overcome segregationist obstruction and then withdraw it. More often, though, senators wouldn’t seriously consider civil rights at all. Rather than encourage “the world’s greatest deliberative body” to debate the issue, the filibuster functioned as a kind of gag rule. Since ending segregation was dead on arrival, why even bring it up? The Jim Crow filibuster had one obvious effect on the country – protecting white supremacy – but it also had two more subtle effects on the Senate itself. First, by forcing senators to ignore the country’s single most contentious issue, the gag rule created a cherished, albeit disingenuous, sense of decorum. With America’s fiercest battleground off limits, senators felt free to focus on common ground instead. Second, because the majority of senators didn’t want to legitimize Jim Crow’s most effective delaying tactic, they almost never used it. Precisely because civil rights bills were always filibustered, other bills were almost always not. For much of the 20th century, then, the filibuster forced a corrupt bargain. In exchange for preserving one-party segregationist rule in the south, Americans could enjoy a functional democracy everywhere else. In the Senate, civil rights bills were doomed – but most bills could pass with a simple majority. But as attitudes and politics changed, the detente became untenable. In 1964 and 1965, liberals overcame fierce obstruction to pass the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act – and in the process broke the filibuster free from its Jim Crow associations. With obstruction no longer linked to segregation, senators became more comfortable obstructing all sorts of legislation. The number of filibusters shot up. Among those present at the dawn of the filibuster’s new era was a young Senate intern named Mitch McConnell – and more than 40 years later, as Senate minority leader, McConnell would usher in a filibuster era all his own. Obstruction, from both parties, was on the rise before Barack Obama took office in 2009. But McConnell’s scorched-earth strategy, filibustering nearly anything that could be filibustered, was so different in degree as to be different in kind. In a body that runs by precedent rather than formal bylaws, McConnell essentially rewrote the rulebook. Under the new filibuster – the McConnell filibuster – it takes 60 votes to get almost any piece of legislation through Congress. What is supposed to be the world’s most august lawmaking body has rendered itself able to pass major legislation either once a year or not at all Which brings us to the essential difference between the obstructionists who defended white supremacy and the obstructionists of today. First, a similarity: just as was the case 75 years ago, the filibuster makes it impossible to pass meaningful civil rights laws. But unlike the Jim Crow filibuster, the McConnell filibuster makes it impossible to pass nearly all other meaningful laws as well. There are a few exceptions, such as the once-a-year reconciliation process which allowed Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and Biden’s 2021 Covid relief to pass via up-or-down vote. But these outliers only underscore the way in which the McConnell filibuster is an act of legislative self-immolation. What is supposed to be the world’s most august lawmaking body has rendered itself able to pass major legislation either once a year or not at all. The Jim Crow filibuster’s great shame was that it divided America into two separate and unequal nations – one a functional democracy, the other a racist apartheid regime. The McConnell filibuster’s great shame is that it does away with functional democracy nationwide. And while the Jim Crow filibuster was more morally reprehensible, McConnell’s is a far greater threat to our republic. The institutions essential to our democracy – from our courts to our voting systems to the peaceful transition of power – are under unprecedented assault. As long as the 60-vote threshold remains in place, the Senate provides no meaningful way to protect those institutions. Instead, senators will find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle: it takes a supermajority of senators to defend democracy, yet those attacks make a supermajority of pro-democracy senators ever harder to obtain. Which is why, while Americans have debated Senate rules for centuries, the stakes are higher than ever. The threat to our democracy is greater. And the solution ought to be bolder. Unlike the pro-democracy activists of the civil rights era, we don’t have time on our side. If we don’t end the McConnell filibuster now, we may never get another chance.

  • How Rich Are Chase Elliott and These Other Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

    In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the World Where an NFL or NBA player receives the bulk of his income from a...

  • Former wife of Sarm Heslop's boyfriend urges police to keep looking for her

    The former wife of the boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace from his boat in the US Virgin Islands has urged police to keep looking for her. Cori Stevenson has spoken out over Ryan Bane's record of domestic abuse against her, saying the authorities must not give up their search for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop. Ms Heslop, from Southampton, disappeared from Mr Bane's luxury catamaran, Siren Song, on March 8, sparking a widespread search of the seas and coastal areas around St John's Island. But Mr Bane has refused to allow police officers to search his yacht, citing his constitutional rights as a US citizen. The FBI has now joined the investigation in a bid to determine what happened in the hours immediately before and after Ms Helsop disappeared. It has also emerged that Hampshire Police are assisting in the operation to find her. Now Ms Stevenson, Mr Bane's former wife, has spoken of his behaviour during their six-year marriage, during which he served 21 days in jail on a 60-day sentence in 2011, claiming he is "aggressive with girls".

  • Op-Ed: Anti-Asian attacks might have been taken more seriously if we had more Asian American DAs

    In a 2017 research study, we found only four — not 4%, but four — Asian American elected prosecutors in the entire country.

  • CBP not testing migrant children for Covid at border stations, though many test positive after transfer

    In a Carrizo Springs, Texas, HHS facility currently housing 766 children, 108 have tested positive for Covid-19. All came from Border Patrol stations.

  • 'SoHo Karen' Sued by Family of Black Teen She Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone

    Keyon Harrold Jr.’s family filed the new civil suit against Miya Ponsetto and Arlo Hotels on Wednesday. "SoHo Karen" was previously charged over the incident.

  • Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Many QAnon followers report having mental health diagnoses

    Data indicates QAnon believers may be more likely to be mentally ill. AP Photo/Jacqueline LarmaQAnon is often viewed as a group associated with conspiracy, terrorism and radical action, such as the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. But radical extremism and terror may not be the real concern from this group. QAnon followers, who may number in the millions, appear to believe a baseless and debunked conspiracy theory claiming that a satanic cabal of pedophiles and cannibals controls world governments and the media. They also subscribe to many other outlandish and improbable ideas, such as that the Earth is flat, that the coronavirus is a biological weapon used to gain control over the world’s population, that Bill Gates is somehow trying to use coronavirus vaccinations to implant microchips into people and more. As a social psychologist, I normally study terrorists. During research for “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon,” a forthcoming book I co-authored with security scholar Mia Bloom, I noticed that QAnon followers are different from the radicals I usually study in one key way: They are far more likely to have serious mental illnesses. Significant conditions I found that many QAnon followers revealed – in their own words on social media or in interviews – a wide range of mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and addiction. In court records of QAnon followers arrested in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, 68% reported they had received mental health diagnoses. The conditions they revealed included post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and Munchausen syndrome by proxy – a psychological disorder that causes one to invent or inflict health problems on a loved one, usually a child, in order to gain attention for themselves. By contrast, 19% of all Americans have a mental health diagnosis. Among QAnon insurrectionists with criminal records, 44% experienced a serious psychological trauma that preceded their radicalization, such as physical or sexual abuse of them or of their children. The psychology of conspiracy Research has long revealed connections between psychological problems and beliefs in conspiracy theories. For example, anxiety increases conspiratorial thinking, as do social isolation and loneliness. Depressed, narcissistic and emotionally detached people are also prone to have a conspiratorial mindset. Likewise, people who exhibit odd, eccentric, suspicious and paranoid behavior – and who are manipulative, irresponsible and low on empathy – are more likely to believe conspiracy theories. QAnon’s rise has coincided with an unfolding mental health crisis in the United States. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of diagnoses of mental illness was growing, with 1.5 million more people diagnosed in 2019 than in 2018. The isolation of the lockdowns, compounded by the anxiety related to COVID and the economic uncertainty, made a bad situation worse. Self-reported anxiety and depression quadrupled during the quarantine and now affects as much as 40% of the U.S. population. Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up their phones with messages referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory at a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020. Mario Tama/Getty Images A more serious problem It’s possible that people who embrace QAnon ideas may be inadvertently or indirectly expressing deeper psychological problems. This could be similar to when people exhibit self-harming behavior or psychosomatic complaints that are in fact signals of serious psychological issues. It could be that QAnon is less a problem of terrorism and extremism than it is one of poor mental health. Only a few dozen QAnon followers are accused of having done anything illegal or violent – which means that for millions of QAnon believers, their radicalization may be of their opinions, but not their actions. In my view, the solution to this aspect of the QAnon problem is to address the mental health needs of all Americans – including those whose problems manifest as QAnon beliefs. Many of them – and many others who are not QAnon followers – could clearly benefit from counseling and therapy. Editor’s note: This article was updated to correct the description of the people whose post-insurrection court records were examined. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophia Moskalenko, Georgia State University. Read more:Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine EmpireNearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress Sophia Moskalenko receives funding from Office of Naval Research (grant N000 14-21-275485). Any opinions, findings, or recommendations expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the Office of Naval Research, the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.

  • New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

    For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips found on grocery shelves in much of the eastern U.S. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, where reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring has been ideal for crop storage. “Our good, fresh, cool air is getting less all the time, it seems like,” he said on a recent morning as a front-end loader scooped up piles of plump, light-brown potatoes that would be packed into a tractor trailer for shipment to chip factories.

  • Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

    The GOP investment plays into Democratic efforts to cast the recall as a partisan power grab.

  • Tarrant jail fails inspection after state finds 140 inmates were not given ‘dayroom time’

    This happened on 93 separate days between September and February.

  • Family of 18-year-old frustrated as search for his body continues in Benbrook Lake

    The teen’s kayak washed ashore without him on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

  • Many Trump voters are skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccines. This may be the way to convince them.

    New research sheds light on how to reach Trump fans, who are one of the largest groups of vaccine skeptics in America.