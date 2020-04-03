Body in White Industry Analysis, 2018-2027: Lucrative Opportunities Emerge in Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body in White - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body in White market accounted for $74.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $103.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing vehicle production in terms of passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the market. However, high material cost for light weight solutions is likely to hamper market growth.



Based on vehicle type, Electric vehicle passenger car sales have witnessed high growth over the last few years. The construction of the electric vehicle BIW structure is primarily dependent on light-weighting to attain the required mileage without compromising the structural integrity and safety. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology.



Some of the key players in Global Body in White market include CIE Automotive, Gestamp Automocin, Martinrea International, Aisin Seiki, Voestalpine Group, Magna International, Tower International, KIRCHHOFF Automotive, Benteler International, Thyssenkrupp Group, JBM Auto, Dura Automotive, ArcelorMittal, and Roland Berger.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Body in White Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electric Vehicles

5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Passenger Cars

5.3 Passenger Vehicles

5.3.1 Luxury Cars

5.3.2 Non-Luxury Cars

5.4 Commercial vehicles

5.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

5.4.2 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV)



6 Global Body in White Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminium

6.3 Steel

6.3.1 Advanced high strength steel

6.3.2 Ultra High Strength Steel

6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

6.5 Magnesium

6.6 Composites



7 Global Body in White Market, By Construction Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Frame Mounted

7.3 Monocoque



8 Global Body in White Market, By Manufacturing Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hot Stamping

8.3 Cold Stamping

8.4 Roll Forming

8.5 Hydroforming Process



9 Global Body in White Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 CIE Automotive

11.2 Gestamp Automocin

11.3 Martinrea International

11.4 Aisin Seiki

11.5 Voestalpine Group

11.6 Magna International

11.7 Tower International

11.8 KIRCHHOFF Automotive

11.9 Benteler International

11.10 Thyssenkrupp Group

11.11 JBM Auto

11.12 Dura Automotive

11.13 ArcelorMittal

11.14 Roland Berger



