Body in White Industry Analysis, 2018-2027: Lucrative Opportunities Emerge in Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body in White - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Body in White market accounted for $74.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $103.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing vehicle production in terms of passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the market. However, high material cost for light weight solutions is likely to hamper market growth.
Based on vehicle type, Electric vehicle passenger car sales have witnessed high growth over the last few years. The construction of the electric vehicle BIW structure is primarily dependent on light-weighting to attain the required mileage without compromising the structural integrity and safety. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of large automakers and focus on R&D on new technology.
Some of the key players in Global Body in White market include CIE Automotive, Gestamp Automocin, Martinrea International, Aisin Seiki, Voestalpine Group, Magna International, Tower International, KIRCHHOFF Automotive, Benteler International, Thyssenkrupp Group, JBM Auto, Dura Automotive, ArcelorMittal, and Roland Berger.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Body in White Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electric Vehicles
5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Passenger Cars
5.3 Passenger Vehicles
5.3.1 Luxury Cars
5.3.2 Non-Luxury Cars
5.4 Commercial vehicles
5.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
5.4.2 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV)
6 Global Body in White Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aluminium
6.3 Steel
6.3.1 Advanced high strength steel
6.3.2 Ultra High Strength Steel
6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
6.5 Magnesium
6.6 Composites
7 Global Body in White Market, By Construction Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Frame Mounted
7.3 Monocoque
8 Global Body in White Market, By Manufacturing Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hot Stamping
8.3 Cold Stamping
8.4 Roll Forming
8.5 Hydroforming Process
9 Global Body in White Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 CIE Automotive
11.2 Gestamp Automocin
11.3 Martinrea International
11.4 Aisin Seiki
11.5 Voestalpine Group
11.6 Magna International
11.7 Tower International
11.8 KIRCHHOFF Automotive
11.9 Benteler International
11.10 Thyssenkrupp Group
11.11 JBM Auto
11.12 Dura Automotive
11.13 ArcelorMittal
11.14 Roland Berger
