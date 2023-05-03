Body of woman found in Arizona desert sets off search for person seen running in area

A 29-year-old woman’s body was found in an Arizona desert area, police said.

Now authorities are looking for a person seeing running in the area.

Lauren Heike’s body was first found after 10:30 a.m. April 29 near 6500 E. Libby St. when someone reported “an injured person,” the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

Fire department personnel pronounced Heike dead at the scene, police said.

She was found with “trauma to her body” in a desert area, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect, but they are looking for a person who was seen running in the area.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Authorities released a six seconds video clip of a person who they said may have information on Heike’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings. If a hike or walk is in your plans, do so with a partner,” police said in the release. “If you see something suspicious, call police and be a good witness.”

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

