Body of woman found floating in Marco Lake; police say evidence of foul play

While walking their dog around 7 this morning, a person saw the body of a female floating in Marco Lake near Sorrento Road. That same person dialed 911 to report what they saw.

Police arrived at the scene, where JFRD located the body. They pronounced the woman — who was in her late teens or early 20s — dead at the scene.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that there is evidence of foul play but that they are not prepared to discuss any specifics.

Detectives from JSO’s homicide unit, crime scene unit and dive team are presently conducting the investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

