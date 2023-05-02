Body of woman found Monday sent to medical examiner to determine how, why she died

PETERSBURG — A death investigation is under way after a woman was found dead Monday night on the city's east side.

Police have not yet said if the death is being considered a homicide. Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said in a message to The Progress-Index that the body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond, and that is where the cause of death will be determined.

The victim was found early Monday evening in the 600 block of Cameron Street. Her name has not been released, but Chambliss said she appeared to be in her 20s.

Anyone who may have information about the death is asked to contact Detective Keith Royster at (804) 732-4222 or call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Info may also be shared on the P3Tips mobile app.

