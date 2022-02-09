Body of woman found in park retention pond in Titusville; no foul play suspected, police say

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Titusville police are conducting a death investigation after finding the body of a woman in a local park's retention park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police discovered the woman's body floating in a retention pond at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sand Point Park off North Washington Avenue in Titusville, said Amy Matthews, a spokesperson for the department.

The woman was pulled unresponsive from the pond and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they had recently seen the woman "highly intoxicated" in the park, Matthews said.

Based on investigators' initial findings and witnesses' statements, the death appears to be a drowning, and there is no apparent foul play, Matthews said.

