Body of woman found in woods at UGA intramural fields showed 'visible injuries'
University of Georgia police have closed off the intramural fields off College Station Road to conduct an investigation into the death of a woman found there Thursday afternoon.
Police have not released the name of the woman, but reported when she was found she had “visible injuries.”
UGA police said the department received a call at about noon from a person who was “concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone to the intramural fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected.”
The tweet also reported that officers went to the location and in a forested area behind Lake Herrick the woman was found at 12:38 p.m.
Police reported the woman was unconscious and not breathing. When medics arrived, they pronounced her as dead, according to police.
Athens-Clarke police are assisting with the investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
Police said anyone with possible information is asked to call UGA police at (706) 542-2200.
