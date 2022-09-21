Body of woman missing for days found in bathroom at Columbiana Centre mall, police say

The body of a missing woman was found inside a department store bathroom at Columbiana Centre shopping mall, the Columbia Police Department said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, had been inside the bathroom at Belk for five days, Deputy Chief Melron Kelly told The State Wednesday.

Although there is no sign of foul play, body trauma, or criminal activity, an investigation is ongoing, Kelly said.

The body was discovered in the Harbison area shopping mall Monday night, according to Kelly.

Belk opened its expanded Men’s Store this spring at Columbiana Centre off Harbison Boulevard

Employees at Belk notified police they found the body at about the same time as officers responded to a residence in north Columbia on a missing person report, Kelly said.

The separate incidents appear to be related, as officers in north Columbia learned the missing woman was last seen at Belk, according to Kelly.

“We believe the missing person is who was found in the Belk bathroom,” Kelly said.

The woman worked as a janitor at the department store, but it’s not clear if she was employed by Belk or a contract service, Kelly said.

She went into the bathroom Thursday, where her body remained until Monday night, according to Kelly.

Police are working with Columbiana Centre security and Belk officials to go over their opening and closing procedures and find out what type inspections are done in an effort to determine how the body could go unnoticed for so long, Kelly said.

Kelly said officers are also in contact with the woman’s family in an effort to put together a timeline. He said it’s believed the woman lived alone.

No cause of death has been released by the coroner’s office, which is working with police on determining when the woman died, according to Kelly.

Messages left with Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, were not immediately returned.

Columbiana Centre welcomes millions of guests a year and provides for thousands of retail associate jobs, mall officials said earlier this year following a shooting.

On April 16, three men entered the mall with guns and exchanged gunfire, police said. Nine people were shot and six others were hurt as people ran away from the gunfire. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, police said.

None of the victims injured in the shooting and melee died.

The three men were each charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, police said.