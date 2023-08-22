Body-worn camera video shows suspect throw bucket, charge at officer before being fatally shot

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body-worn camera video of what led up to the shooting of a man who police say stabbed another man and his dog.

The shooting happened Sunday, Aug. 6 in the 7600 block of Pickett Street. JSO said around 4:30 p.m. that day, officers got reports about a man wandering around the area with a knife.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page.

Police said Juan Johnson stabbed James Hoffman and his dog to death.

An officer got to the scene and saw a man dead on the ground and then saw Johnson lying in the grass near a brown building.

The officer pulled out his gun and shouted for Johnson to show his hands, but he didn’t listen. He then got up and ignored the officer’s commands to get back on the ground, so the officer switched from his gun to his Taser and fired it at Johnson.

Johnson didn’t seem to be affected by the Taser and instead threw a metal bucket at the officer while charging forward. The officer then switched back to his gun while backing away and fired at Johnson.

Johnson was handcuffed and given emergency aid but later died at a local hospital.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said that if Johnson would have obeyed the officer’s commands, he likely would not have been shot.

“An individual assailant has an immediate impact on the circumstances, to the extent that they want to attack, you do have to protect yourself, and others,” Carson said.

In releasing the video to the public, JSO said in part, “The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not draw any conclusions regarding whether the officer’s actions were appropriate with respect to the law and JSO’s policy until all of the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed.”

The release of the video is the ninth one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” released since Sheriff T.K. Waters took office in November. The agency has said the briefings are part of Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

