Body wrapped in tarp found in SC woods by hunters, coroner says

An investigation is underway after hunters found a body wrapped inside a tarp, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, a group of hunters made the grisly discovery about 30-40 feet off Cimmaron Road, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The hunters said the noticed a strong smell emitting from the tarp, according to the release.

Baker said it was confirmed that human remains that were wrapped in the tarp. It’s unknown when the remains were left in the woods, but it’s estimated to be between 1-2 weeks, according to the release.

The coroner’s office has not identified the body, and neither the gender nor cause of death has been determined. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine more information regarding the identity of the remains, Baker said.

Along with the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 803-436-2111, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.