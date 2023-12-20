Body wrapped in tire chains in Kentucky lake identified as man who disappeared in 1999

A body bound by tire chains found at the bottom of a Kentucky lake nearly a quarter century ago has been identified as a man wanted by the FBI.

According to Kentucky State Police, advanced DNA technology determined the human remains to be Roger Dale Parham, who disappeared 25 years ago.

On May 6, 1999, troopers said, his body was discovered in Lake Barkley by two fishermen wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack. The body of water is a reservoir in Livingston County, Lyon County and Trigg County in southwest Kentucky that extends into northern Tennessee.

At the time, police said, investigators were unable to identify the person "using traditional investigative techniques."

Body exhumed 7 years ago

In 2016, the body was exhumed but remained unidentified despite efforts using DNA technology, dental examinations, forensic pathology, and other advanced forensic testing.

Earlier this year, a relative of the unidentified person was located, and state police, working with NamUs and Othram Inc. − a private forensic lab specializing in forensic genealogy − reportedly used advanced genealogy DNA testing of the remains to identify the victim.

Awaiting trial

Investigators learned in 1999, Parham was living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he was awaiting trial on various criminal charges.

In March of 1999, police said, Parham disappeared and was thought to have left the area to flee prosecution.

Although Parham’s cause of death remains undetermined, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Body found in Kentucky's Lake Barkley identified as Roger Dale Parham