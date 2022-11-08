Body of Yucca Valley man missing since July found in wilderness near Needles

The body of Jamal Middleton, 36, of Yucca Valley was found on Thursday in the Stepladder Mountains Wilderness area near Needles. He was last seen on July 10.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a missing Yucca Valley man whose body was located in a wilderness area near Needles.

Jamal Koge Middleton, 36, was last seen on July 10 in Joshua Tree. On Thursday, his body was found in the Stepladder Mountains Wilderness.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies from the Needles Station responded to a report of a dead body discovered in the Stepladder Mountains area.

Upon arrival, deputies found human remains in the wilderness area overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and located about 17 miles southwest of Needles.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. The remains were transported to the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office and the deceased was positively identified as Middleton.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. No further details are available for release, sheriff’s officials said.

Middleton goes missing

Middleton left a house in the 5100 block of Old Woman Springs Road in Yucca Valley on July 10, according to sheriff’s officials.

Middleton was reportedly seen that day at Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree trying to get help with depression and anxiety, according to KESQ.

Middleton’s gray, 2018 Kia Soul was found with its battery ripped out and unoccupied on July 14 on Highway 95, near Vidal Junction, about two hours away from Joshua Tree.

Deputies from the Colorado River Station and sheriff’s aviation searched the area and did not find him, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff's officials added that the CHP tagged the vehicle on July 11. Helicopters searched the area for a couple of days but did not locate Middleton.

Members of Middleton’s family will hold a car wash fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Sinclair Gas Station in Yucca Valley. Loved ones have also set up a GoFundMe.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Body of missing Yucca Valley man found in California wilderness