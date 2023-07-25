Bodybuilder sued NHS for ‘botched operation’– then posted videos of himself at gym

A bodybuilder who claimed a surgeon’s mistake left him unable to lift more than an empty kettle was caught out after Facebook posts showed him playing rugby and bench-pressing weights.

Sean Murphy, 38, sued Wye Valley NHS Trust, claiming an operation on his bicep after a rugby injury left him so disabled he could not play the game he loves, work or even dress himself.

However Mr Murphy’s claim unravelled after the NHS was tipped off that he was lying, resulting in the discovery of photos and videos showing him back on the pitch and lifting weights in the gym.

He had claimed he could lift nothing heavier than an empty kettle, but a video posted online showed him grunting while lifting a three-stone kettlebell.

His £580,000 damages claim was dropped last year and Mr Murphy was left facing a huge court bill – and now a potential prison sentence after a judge granted permission for contempt of court proceedings.

At the High Court, Judge Martin Picton said there was a “very strong” case that Mr Murphy had deliberately lied to boost a “grossly exaggerated” damages claim.

The court heard how builder Mr Murphy, from Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, underwent his surgery after tearing a bicep tendon during a rugby match in March 2017.

During the repair operation, damage was caused to his elbow, resulting in nerve injury which he claimed impacted on almost every aspect of his daily life.

Suing for £580,000 compensation, he claimed his grip strength was so reduced that he was now dependent on others to dress him, said he could no longer work as a builder and had to give up rugby and going to the gym.

Previously he had played once a week and trained twice, but after the surgery “all of that is finished,” it was claimed in papers put forward.

Mr Murphy had claimed he could not hold a saucepan or carry clothes, and that “the most he could lift was an empty kettle”.

The NHS admitted that Mr Murphy was entitled to some damages, but said the £580,000 claim was vastly inflated by “gross exaggeration” of his ongoing symptoms.

Videos posted online

Lawyers pointed to evidence that suggested Mr Murphy had been back playing rugby within months of his surgery and was again training in the gym.

Photos and videos posted online showed him lifting “very heavy weights” – including bench-pressing 150kg – in the gym and his garden, engaging in boxing training, and back on the rugby pitch for Ross-on-Wye’s second team.

Local media reports even mentioned him in the lineup, with one suggesting that he and the rest of the team’s front row “bullied their opposition numbers for the entire game”.

Following a trial at the High Court last October, Judge James Healy-Pratt dismissed Mr Murphy’s claim, which he branded “fundamentally dishonest” after viewing the online evidence.

The judge said: “These claims...were wholly false.”

Consequences could be ‘very serious’

Mr Murphy was ordered to hand back £50,000 the NHS had already paid out before the trial, as well as its lawyers’ bills, taking his total bill well over £100,000. The full amount has not yet been assessed, lawyers said.

He could now face a prison sentence as well, after NHS lawyers began High Court proceedings last week to have him committed to prison for contempt of court.

Judge Picton granted permission for the contempt of court proceedings to go ahead, warning Mr Murphy that the consequences for him and his family could be “very serious”.

“There is a strong prima facie case that Mr Murphy has deliberately and falsely set out to exaggerate the impact of the surgery,” he said in his judgment.

“There is a strong prima facie case that the claim for damages...was based principally on lies that he himself had told, with a view to getting more money than the true level of his disability merited.”

The case will now proceed to a full hearing at a later date.

