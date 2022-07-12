Bodycam and 911 audio released from officer-involved shooting death in Phoenix

Phoenix police released more details surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 27 near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

Phoenix officials state that around 4:40 p.m., a 911 call was placed regarding a domestic dispute.

"The caller told the 911 dispatcher her neighbors in the same apartment complex were fighting again and she was concerned because the woman was much smaller than the man," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a July 11 critical incident briefing video.

Authorities identified the man as Rakim Durham. According to the 911 audio, the caller stated that Durham carried a gun and wore a body armor often.

According to police, the caller told the operator that the woman being harmed has stated she does not want to be checked up on "because it will make her situation worse." When police were told that Durham and the woman had quieted down, officers left the scene.

"Learning that no one saw a physical fight and things are quiet, the sergeant now cancels the call and tells the responding officers to go back on patrol," Krynsky said in the taped briefing.

Around 5:10 p.m. the same 911 caller called back to ask why no police had arrived yet.

"We've been waiting for an officer to come save this girl. She's been getting beat up by her dude," the caller said. "She's screaming 'help, help, help.' He's beating her, she's tiny, she's skin and bones."

The 911 operator then asked the caller to direct police to the scene, to which she agreed.

Original report: Man critically injured after being shot by Phoenix police officers

Bodycam footage showed two officers arriving at the scene on the lower level of the apartment complex. Police identified a man seen on the second level holding a gun to be Durham.

The footage showed both officers telling Durham to put his gun down before the officers fired shots and Durham retreated back into an apartment. The officers can be seen going up to the second floor of the apartment complex.

"Put your f------ hands up," one officer is heard saying.

Durham can be seen putting his hands up at the doorway.

"Hands up! Crawl to me. Get on the f------ ground now," the officer said. "We will get you help. You understand? I need you to crawl away from the door."

Additional officers arrived and assisted in apprehending Durham. A woman is seen on bodycam footage coming outside of the apartment with her hands raised, telling the officers that her children were inside. Once officers walked to the apartment they noticed Durham unresponsive, Krynsky said.

"Officers provided aid to Durham until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived," Krynsky said. "He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries three days later."

No other community members or officers reported injuries during this incident.

The officer involved in this shooting has been with the department for three years. The sergeant involved in this shooting has been with the department for 15 years. Both are assigned to the Mountain View Precinct.

Phoenix officials state that an internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau and a criminal investigation is underway. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

In Arizona, people can call the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, 602-279-2900 or 1-800-782-6400 or visit its website, acesdv.org/helpline.

The Phoenix police website, www.phoenix.gov/domesticviolence, has a list of places people can contact in Maricopa County.

Reach Breaking News Reporter Jodicee Arianna at Jodicee.Harris@gannett.com. Support local journalism, subscribe to https://www.azcentral.com/.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Footage released from officer-involved fatal domestic violence shooting