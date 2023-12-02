Bodycam: 'Family, family!' teen Guatemalan repeatedly cries out during fatal St. Johns arrest

Newly obtained officer-worn body camera video shows the circumstances behind the arrest of a young man who speaks little English and appeared not to understand what was happening when he resisted and was repeatedly jolted with a taser. The 52-year-old arresting officer, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich, collapsed and died of heart attack following the struggle, court records show.

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, the 18-year-old who later confirmed he feared being deported back to Guatemala, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of an officer and resisting an officer with violence. He is being detained without bail, which his attorney is seeking to have set after filing a motion on Nov. 21.

The confrontation happened on May 19 about 9 p.m. when Kunovich saw the young man in the Super 8 motel parking lot on Florida 16 next to a closed Howard Johnson hotel in St. Augustine, according to the arrest report. The veteran lawman determined it was suspicious and began to question him, though it wasn't a call for service. When he attempts to pat him down, Aguilar Mendez resists and a struggle ensues. Other deputies arrive and a taser is used in an attempt to control him.

While fighting on the ground with the deputies, Aguilar Mendez grabs the taser to try to take it away or stop them. They get him handcuffed, but he still retrieves a folding pocket knife from his shorts pockets, according to the report. Shortly after they disarm him, Kunovich collapses from medical distress.

The physical struggle lasted about 6 minutes, the Sheriff's Office said. At least three deputies were involved in securing the teen, whose attorney notes is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick said during a news conference the sergeant did everything by the book and that Aguilar Mendez was trespassing. "All the suspect had to do was comply," Hardwick said.

The Times-Union was denied this portion of the bodycam footage from the Sheriff’s Office but obtained it through court records filed by the defense.

What does Sgt. Kunovich’s bodycam video show?

Kunovich pulls up to Aguilar Mendez in his patrol vehicle as he’s slowly walking away while holding his phone and wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Kunovich gets out and yells “Stop” and calls in a signal 13 for a suspicious person as Aguilar Mendez stays put looking at his phone (records say he was talking with his mother).

Aguilar Mendez sighs and takes one step before Kunovich orders him to stop again. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” the teen says.

Kunovich begins to question him, “Why when I was driving around,” and the teen in very broken English tries to say something while pointing to the Super 8 hotel. But the sergeant cuts him off ordering him to “Stop, stop.” The teen says “eating, eating.” “OK, but why did you get up and walk away,” Kunovich says in an accusatory tone. “When you saw me and you got up and walked away, why, why?”

Aguilar Mendez sounds and looks confused and points in both directions, mumbling something about going far and drinking, motioning like he’s taking a drink. Kunovich asks where is he staying, and Aguilar Mendez points to the hotel.

“Here?” Kunovich questions. And the teen says yes. “Then why aren’t you eating inside,” the sergeant asks. The teen again says he’s sorry, and Kunovich asks if he’s got any ID. He points to the room. Kunovich asks for his name and he responds he doesn’t speak English.

The sergeant then asks if he has any weapons, and he says no. Kunovich asks him to turn around and grabs his right arm. The teen doesn’t look like he knows what to do and says “No, no.” “Don’t walk away from me,” the sergeant says. “Sorry, sorry,” Aguilar Mendez says again. “Don’t pull away from me,” Kunovich says angrily.

He begins to try to search his pockets, but Aguilar Mendez resists, and then the struggle ensues as other deputies arrive and assist in taking him down. The teen repeats “I’m sorry” several times. One of the deputies screams, “Do you want to be tased!” He continues to resist and cry for family and they use the taser on him multiple times. He grabs at the taser. They engage him again with another electric jolt.

They appear to have him stopped with one of the deputies on top of him. They tell him to get down and engage him again with the stun gun as he screams over and again. He says he doesn’t speak English when given a command. But he’s able to get back up and reach for what sounds like a deputy says is a weapon, and they take him down again and get him handcuffed and make him let go of a knife. He begs for what sounds like “familia” multiple times for family.

The video doesn’t show Kunovich collapse afterward.

What is Vergilio Aguilar Mendez’s background?

In her motion for a new bond hearing, Assistant Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples specifies 32 points, including the following:

— Virgilio (she notes the arrest report misspelled his name, and this is correct) is from Guatemala, where he learned some Spanish, but he speaks the language of his home and his people “Mam.” He is from a very rural area with a small indigenous population where they have spoken “Mam” for centuries. The language is limited, with many concepts, and words are adopted from Spanish. For the client, many of these adopted Spanish words need a great deal of explanation because they are new concepts to him.

— At the age of 17 years young, Virgilio arrived in the United States with hopes to work and send money home to his mother and father, for money to buy corn for his younger brothers and sisters to eat.

— Upon arrival at the southern border, Virgilio was held in federal detention for minors until his release to members of his father’s family. He was given a date to return to court for a hearing.

— After a few weeks with his uncle, he traveled to live and work with an aunt in Central Florida; then he met with some Mexican migrant workers with a promise of work in St. Augustine. He left his family and traveled to St. Augustine to work at local farms.

— The migrant workers spoke Spanish, they did not speak Virgilio’s mother tongue of Mam.

— For a few weeks, each morning Virgilio would travel to local St. Augustine farms where he picked vegetables, the money received he would save and send to his family in Guatemala.

— In the cool of the evening, on May 19, 2023, Virgilio Aguilar Mendez left his hotel room at the Super 8 hotel, to peacefully eat a meal outside while on the phone with his mother. Virgilio had a room key to the hotel room that he shared with the three migrant workers.

— As he stood in a well-lit area, on the phone with his mother, Officer Kunovich approached him in a marked unit and wearing a St. Johns County sheriff’s uniform.

Illegally in the U.S.: Farmworker tied to suspect in St. Johns County deputy's death charged with hauling undocumented crew

— Virigilo explained he cannot speak English and began to walk away.

— Despite having committed no crime, Officer Kunovich placed his hands on Virgilio and tackled him to the ground.

— Virgilio attempted to distance himself from the physical hold of Officer Kunovich. Soon thereafter, several officers arrived and continued to wrestle with Virgilio.

— Without question Virgilio did not understand the purpose or reason for the officers to pile on him, to physically strike him multiple times, and the repeated use of a taser.

— Unable to understand the brutality of the officers, Virgilio began to cry out for his family.

— Virgilio was handcuffed and searched, with the officers recovering cash for his family, a cellphone, a lighter, a common pocketknife, and his hotel room card/key.

— There were no illicit substances found on Virgilio; nor were there any illegal items in his hotel room.

— Several minutes elapsed after the arrest when Officer Kunovich suddenly collapsed. It was later determined that Officer Kunovich died of a heart attack.

— Prior to his arrest on May 19, 2023, Virgilio had lived in the United States for less than one year. He has several family members in Florida.

— In Guatemala, Virgilio was able to participate in two years of education where he completed the sixth grade.

— Virgilio Aguilar Mendez has no prior criminal convictions and no prior arrests as a juvenile or adult. Counsel is unaware of any instance in which the defendant has failed to appear for a court proceeding.

— Mr. Virgilio Aguilar Mendez does not have a driver’s license, and he relies on family and friends to travel or move around. If imposed, he is willing to submit to any restrictions on his movement that the court would deem necessary to assure his appearance in court.

— If a bond is permitted and posted, Virgilio Aguilar Mendez will be taken into federal custody to resolve a pending immigration hold.

— Here, the proof of guilt is not evident, the presumption of guilt is not great against a defendant who was declared indigent, the court may consider pretrial release on reasonable conditions.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Was Vergilio Aguilar Mendez racially profiled and harassed?

All of the above could lead some people to believe the 18-year-old was targeted because of his Hispanic ethnicity.

So the Times-Union posed this question to the Sheriff’s Office: In light of the bodycam video being released in the Vergilio Aguilar Mendez case, does the sheriff have any comment about the perception that he was racially profiled and unnecessarily harassed?

A spokesman responded, “We can’t comment at this time.”

The Times-Union asked the same question for a response from the State Attorney’s Office, but adding that there could also be the perception that Aguilar Mendez was overcharged.

A spokesman also responded, “We don’t have any comment."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Video shows teen's arrest that led to St. Johns County officer's death