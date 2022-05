The Telegraph

The current debate about how the Queen is to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is, to anyone with a knowledge of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee of 1897, strikingly familiar. Like the present incumbent of Britain’s throne, by the time The Widow of Windsor reached her 60th anniversary, she, too, was seriously infirm. In Victoria’s case, it was her arthritic hips which made her virtually immobile at the age of 76.