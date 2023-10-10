Bodycam footage released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has released body-worn camera footage after an officer shot and killed a man at an Antioch home Monday night.

Metro police Officer Cole Ranseen shot and killed 30-year-old Joshua Kersey after he allegedly held a housemate hostage at knifepoint inside a home on Spilt Oak Trail.

PREVIOUS: Man shot and killed during domestic situation at Antioch home

Officers responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from Kersey’s sister, who told law enforcement her brother had stolen her keys and driven away while intoxicated.

Police also released the recording of the 911 call on Tuesday, in which Kersey’s sister can be heard saying, “he does have severe mental issues.” The 911 call went on for nearly 30 minutes, and at one point a man could be heard screaming profanities in the background.

Authorities reported Kersey returned to the home where he then engaged in a heated argument with his family. At some point, Kersey held a man hostage inside a bedroom at knifepoint, according to a press release.

Kersey’s family members, which included Kersey’s mother, sister and four children, all left the home before officers went inside the residence, officials said.

MORE: 911 calls released from deadly officer-involved shooting at Antioch home

According to Metro police, officers tried to negotiate with Kersey through a closed bedroom door for about 40 minutes. The body camera footage released Tuesday fast-forwards through most of that time period.

At one point, Kersey can be heard threatening to harm the alleged hostage if they opened the door. Officers breached the bedroom door after they reportedly heard a struggle between Kersey and the hostage.

Metro police Officer Cole Ranseen, who joined the police department in 2022, shot and killed Kersey as he fell onto the floor during the struggle. He was laying on the floor when he was shot.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.