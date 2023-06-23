Bodycam footage released in fatal Border Patrol shooting of Tohono O'odham man

Raymond Mattia had tossed a sheathed machete in front of a Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department officer as Border Patrol agents and a police officer approached and moments before he was shot and killed.

A cellphone and its case could be seen lying on the ground near Mattia after he was shot. Agents repeatedly asked if anyone found a firearm on Mattia as they were searching and handcuffing him.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released body camera footage on Thursday of the fatal May 18 Border Patrol shooting of a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The video release comes more than a month after three agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station shot and killed Mattia, 58, outside of his home in the Menagers Dam Village of the Tohono O'odham Nation. Agents shot Mattia several times after he took his hand out of his jacket pocket while he was holding something.

Raymond Mattia, 58, is pictured. Mattia was shot and killed by three Border Patrol agents outside of his house on May 18, 2023.

Agents told Mattia to get his hands out of his pockets before they began shooting. Agents shot Mattia through and over a rudimentary fence made out of sticks and barbed wire, which separated the agents from Mattia and his house behind him.

One agent said Mattia still had a gun in his hand as they approached him lying face down on the ground. Moans could be heard coming from Mattia in the video after he was shot.

Agents repeatedly yelled at Mattia to put his hands out even as he didn’t appear to be moving.

“Put your hands out, bro. You’re gonna get shot again,” one agent yelled at Mattia in the video as he was approaching him.

The footage released shows video from four agent-worn body cameras despite the shooting being captured by 10 total cameras.

Enrique Macias, a nephew of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed in a Border Patrol shooting, gathers outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station in protest of the actions that led to his uncle’s death.

It remains unclear exactly how many times Mattia was shot. A Border Patrol agent in the video estimates that Matia was shot four to five times as the agent is on the phone with medical personnel.

CBP did not clarify how many times Mattia was shot when reached for comment on Thursday. The agency had no further comment on the video’s release.

Mattia’s sister, Annette Mattia, previously told The Arizona Republic that she had spoken to her brother on the phone seconds before she heard the gunfire. Migrants had come to Mattia’s door earlier in the day and he eventually called the authorities, though it wasn’t clear if he called Border Patrol, according to Annette Mattia.

Kevin Mattia (right) and Enrique Macias, both nephews of Raymond Mattia, and Annette Mattias, Raymond's sister, gather outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station in protest of the actions of the agency that led to his death. Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member, was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

Annette Mattia, who lived next door to Raymond Mattia, told her brother that Border Patrol agents were heading to his yard after they arrived.

“(Raymond Mattia) calmly said, ‘OK, I'll go talk to them,’ and then two seconds later, that's when I heard all the gunfire,” Annette Mattia said. “Someone did say ‘Raymond,’ and then someone said, 'Get my bag,' and immediately we knew it was him.”

Before he took his hand from his pocket, Raymond Mattia had lobbed a sheathed machete toward a Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department officer as the agents and officer walked toward him.

The machete, which was still in a black sheathe, landed at the officer’s feet.

Vivian Leigh Manuel joins people gathered outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station to protest the fatal Border Patrol shooting of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

Agents said Mattia was still breathing and that he had a faint pulse in the video.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department had requested assistance from the Border Patrol to respond to a shots fired call west of the Menagers Dam Village, which is about a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the call with the Border Patrol, a police dispatcher relayed that a threat was made against a woman from a man she had a restraining order against. The dispatcher said the man lived on the west side of the recreation center.

The man allegedly reported that the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend, and her mom were shot the day prior, according to the video. The ex-girlfriend reported that she kept hearing shots fired nearby.

Enrique Macias, a nephew of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed in a Border Patrol shooting, gathers outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station in protest of the actions that led to his uncle’s death.

People from the village reportedly called the ex-girlfriend to check in on her, the dispatcher said. The ex-girlfriend reported that the man does own a rifle.

Nobody could pinpoint where the shots fired came from, the dispatcher added.

The Police Department asked agents to meet at the local recreation center prior to responding to the call. Several agents responded to the request for assistance.

People gather outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station to protest the fatal Border Patrol shooting of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

During the meeting at the recreation center, the agents and officer said that the man they were looking for had access to a couple of rifles, according to the video.

The police officer in the video said that it would be a “guessing game” trying to find the man’s house.

An agent can be seen taking a rifle out of a Border Patrol truck in the video and putting it across his body.

People gather outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station to protest the fatal Border Patrol shooting of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

The police officer could be seen showing the agents where the man’s house was in relation to their location. The officer said that the man’s brother’s house was nearby, too.

Before the agents and officer left, one person can be heard commenting on how dark it was outside. Agents followed the officer to the home in their government vehicles for about two minutes.

The officer and agents arrived and parked their vehicles near Mattia’s home at 9:35 p.m. They spread out while searching for a man, according to CBP.

The video shows the extremely dark night that was only illuminated by flashlights. Agents first went to a house near their cars and waited outside before one agent noticed something move in the brush nearby.

As the agent went to investigate the movement, someone could be heard yelling, “Police.”

“Who is that?” a law enforcement official asked in the video. “Come here with your hands up.” It was unclear if the speaker was an agent or an officer.

People gather outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station to protest the fatal Border Patrol shooting of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

The agents and officer came together outside of a different house where they encountered Mattia at 9:39 p.m. outside of the home, about 103 meters northwest of their parked vehicles.

Agents and officers told Mattia to put the machete down and to put his hands up. Mattia tossed the machete toward the officer and it landed in front of his feet.

Mattia appears to reach into his jacket pocket before agents and officers begin yelling at him to take his hand out of his pocket.

People gather outside of the Ajo Border Patrol Station to protest the fatal Border Patrol shooting of Raymond Mattia, a Tohono O'odham Nation member who was killed on May 18, 2023, near Ajo, Arizona.

Mattia took his hand out of his pocket before agents shot him multiple times, the video showed.

Agents administered CPR to Mattia after they couldn’t detect a pulse and requested air life medical evacuation. However, because of inclement weather, air life evacuation was not available.

Mattia was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

