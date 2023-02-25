Bodycam footage released in fatal officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Feb. 24—The Colorado Springs Police Department released a video briefing Friday containing bodycam footage of an officer involved shooting that left one man dead on the east side of the city earlier this month.

The video briefing is the first of its kind released in compliance with a Colorado law enacted on Feb. 1.

Law enforcement responded on Feb. 6 to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired and a man armed with a weapon banging on the windows of a woman's apartment in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, according to John Koch, commander of professional standards division for CSPD.

During the video briefing, Koch said police arrived at 1:35 a.m., when the suspect, 44-year-old Evan Wollert, could be heard yelling from inside his apartment. He then exited the apartment, yelling at officers.

On bodycam footage of the incident, the suspect apparently says: "You ain't gonna be standing in a few seconds," and, "I will kill all you motherf---ers. I will kill your kids. I will kill your wife. I don't give a s—t."

One officer is heard saying, "Walk down the stairs with your hands visible. If you do not cooperate, we cannot guarantee your safety."

Koch said that Wollert then began walking toward officers holding a shotgun.

"Over the course of approximately 16 seconds, officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun multiple times, including telling the suspect he would be shot if he did not follow commands and drop the firearm," Koch said in the video briefing.

After Wollert aimed the weapon at officers, three with CSPD's Sand Creek Division shot at the suspect, according to Koch, who said the suspect fell while still holding the weapon, which was found to be loaded. Bystander footage recorded on a cellphone included in the video briefing shows this interaction.

Officers called for an ambulance and administered emergency medical treatment; however, Wollert was pronounced dead at the scene, Koch said. No witnesses or law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The officers who discharged their weapons in the shooting are Sgt. Aaron Lloyd, Officer Stewart Smyth and Officer Steven Nelson. The three were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

"Pursuant to Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting and initiated an investigation. Once completed, the investigation will be sent to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for a determination on whether the officer's use of force complied with Colorado law," Koch said.

