Bodycam footage released from Fresno police officer-involved shooting
Fresno police have released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from July 30, when an officer opened fire on a teenage boy he believed was possibly armed.
Fresno police have released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from July 30, when an officer opened fire on a teenage boy he believed was possibly armed.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Botanic Hearth's shampoo and conditioner set will treat your hair to some TLC.
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
Here's a list of the best smart scales you can buy to keep track of your weight and get healthier, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style "Inspire" shopping feed and is offering to pay influencers $25 a video, but some creators are mocking the low rate. The company sent out an email to select influencers asking them to submit videos featuring two or more Amazon products in the same category. Amazon plans to cap the initiative at 35,000 videos, which will cost the company $875,000, according to the screenshot.
Explore different types of CDs and learn to use them to grow your savings.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
Different interest-earning accounts all have an APY. The higher the number, the more interest the account will earn.
Between mobile deposits, daily balance alerts, and online bill pay, online checking accounts are incredibly convenient. If you’re considering opening a checking account, here’s what you need to know.
Lightweight and durable, they'll change your chill-out game for good. Choose from 20+ colors!
Have you ever wanted to play ‘Twin Peaks’ through the eyes of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? You’ll soon be able to do just that via the magic of video games. A small French developer called Blue Rose Team has been prepping ‘Twin Peaks: Into the Night’ for a while now, and it just dropped a demo of the fan-made game. The graphics are retro and decidedly PS1-flavored.
This week's best tech deals include the 10.2-inch iPad for $250, the PlayStation 5 for $450 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27, among other offers.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Snag your favorite shade before it sells out!
Oh, and it's under $50.
The amazingly capable Baseus Bowie MA10 sets a high bar for low-cost earbuds.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
The data says one thing on the economy, but common sense says another.
Keep an eye on multiple angles at once with these home-securing beasts. 'It's like you're there,' said a fan.