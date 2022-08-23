New bodycam footage released in midtown Atlanta shooting arrest

The Atlanta Police Department has just released new body camera video showing a woman being taken into custody in a deadly shooting in Midtown Monday.

On Monday around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to 1280 W. Peachtree St. about a person shot.

Once officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers received another call at 1100 Peachtree Street.

The first two victims were identified as Michael Shinners, 60, and Wesley Freeman, who both died of their wounds. Mike Horne was shot and wounded.

Officers identified Raissa Kengne as the suspected shooter in each incident.

Officers arrested Kengne at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after an ATF agent contacted a taxi company and found out that she had been dropped off at the airport.

During Kengne’s first appearance in court was Tuesday morning, she repeatedly interrupted the judge in a bizarre exchange over her right to a public defender.

Kegne faces two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and false imprisonment.

She was taken to the Fulton County Jail where she remains behind bars.

