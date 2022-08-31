Bodycam footage released of Ohio man shot by police while holding ‘vape pen’

Police are investigating after a man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday in Ohio seemed to be holding a vape pen.

Donovan Lewis, 20, was lying in bed in his Columbus home when police entered to arrest him on multiple warrants. He died in hospital after the shooting.

Body camera footage released Tuesday shows an officer opening a door and aiming at Lewis, who appeared to be holding the vaping equipment before he was shot, said Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant. Police said no weapon was found in the home.

In the footage, an officer, 30-year veteran Ricky Anderson, holds a police dog by the collar and opens a bedroom door. Within seconds, Anderson shoots into the room and hits Lewis, who raises his hand while holding an object.

A vape pen was found near Lewis after the shooting.

“Donovan Lewis lost his life. As a parent, you know, I sympathize and I grieve with his mother,” Chief Elaine Bryant said during the news conference later Tuesday. “As a community, I grieve with our community but we’re gonna allow this investigation to take place.”

The chief stressed that accountability was important to her but that the state needed to conduct a probe first.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

In April 2021, mayor Andrew J. Ginther and city attorney Zach Klein asked the Department of Justice to review the city’s police department’s practices after a number of high-profile incidents, including two fatal shootings. That review is currently ongoing.

With News Wire Services