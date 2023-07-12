Bodycam footage released of Orlando police killing of Derek Diaz

Body-camera footage of an Orlando police officer fatally shooting Derek Diaz, an unarmed 26-year-old man, was released Wednesday.

Officer Jose Velez shot and killed Diaz on July 3 after he and two other officers approached a car Diaz was sitting in.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the officers were patrolling an area known for drug deals and approached the vehicle as part of an investigation. [Warning: Graphic video below.]

Bodycam video shows Velez approaching the car first and telling Diaz to turn it off.

“It’s in your hand, right there,” Velez tells Diaz, apparently referring to the drugs. “In this hand,” he says pointing to Diaz’s left hand, “and that hand,” he adds with a tap of Diaz’s right hand.

“Give me that, give me the other one, and put your hands on the steering wheel right now,” Velez says.

Diaz complies, handing Velez the two wraps of tin foil that he had been holding in his hands. After briefly touching the steering wheel, he then opens the car’s center console, but quickly stops and says, “My bad.” Velez clearly tells him, “Don’t. Move.”

As the officers open the door, Diaz again reaches for the console, while Velez repeatedly yells, “Put your hands on the steering wheel!” before firing a single shot.

The three officers then sprint away from the car. They confirm they are all OK, and Velez tells the others that he fired the shot.

The cops try to flag down an ambulance, but it passes without noticing. They then attempt life-saving measures on Diaz. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Diaz’s family hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who successfully demanded the release of the body-camera footage.

Chief Smith said no weapons were ever found in the car. An attorney at Crump’s law firm said Diaz had a medical marijuana prescription. Police have not detailed which drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, while Orlando police conduct their internal investigation, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Velez, a three-year veteran of the force, was placed on paid leave.