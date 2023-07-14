Bodycam footage reveals deputy’s response to shooting at Coweta County manufacturing plant

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of the moments leading up to a deputy’s response to a shooting inside a manufacturing plant last week.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News on July 6, around 8 a.m., deputies received reports of an employee shot by another employee at a business off Dart Road.

Newnan police confirmed that the business was the Global Powertrain plant.

In a bodycam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a deputy is seen loading his gun as he arrives at the scene.

When the deputy arrives at the scene, the video shows him running around the back of the building, passing two people and entering the building behind several other armed officers.

The shooter was identified as Sylvester Florence Jr., a 46-year-old plant employee.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the victim, who has not been identified, was a supervisor at the plant. Still, it’s unclear if he was Florence’s supervisor.

When deputies arrived, they were told Florence was barricaded somewhere in the building.

Later, deputies were informed that Florence may have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Soon after, a Newnan police officer reported that they were following a motorcycle that matched the description.

Florence ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot until the officer captured them.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where their condition was not released. Deputies have not identified the victim.

Florence has been charged with aggravated assault, probation violation, schedule II narcotic possession, firearm transport by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

