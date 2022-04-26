New bodycam footage from "Rust" shooting released

New body camera video released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office shows the frantic moments after the "Rust” shooting, including an interview with actor Alec Baldwin who was holding the gun that went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Omar Villafranca has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation

    The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released "all files associated with our ongoing investigation" into the tragic October shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's western film Rust

  • Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO ties

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden might decide together whether or not they will join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday. Russia's offensive, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security. "Now that Sweden has decided to bring forward somewhat their own parliamentary process, it is possible that the decisions related to joining, if they are taken, will take place on the same days or at least within the same weeks," Haavisto told reporters, commenting on media reports on Monday about the timing of the move.

  • North Dakota state senator quits after child porn suspect texts

    Ray Holmberg, North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator, announced Monday that he would resign following a report that he had traded text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. There is currently no indication that Holmberg will be charged.

  • Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina Gretzky shares photos from her wedding to Dustin Johnson

    Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina Gretzky ties the knot today. The actress is set to marry American pro golfer Dustin Johnson at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee — and Gretzky has given her followers a peek inside her pre-wedding festivities through Instagram. Yesterday, the bride-to-be, who got engaged to Johnson in 2013 and shares two sons with the athlete, took to her Instagram Story to post snaps of a beautiful dock house decorated with the initials P and D, festooned with pretty pink flowers and shimmering disco ball accents.

  • North Korea broadcasts military parade, Kim salutes soldiers

    IMAGES North Korea's state broadcaster shows images of a vast military parade for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces. Leader Kim Jong Un said at the parade the country will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, state media reported.

  • Woman Who Once Weighed Nearly 800 Lbs. Says She Was A ‘Functioning Fat Person’ Until Cancer Diagnosis

    Amanda says that at nearly 800 lbs., she had a job, a car, a second-floor apartment, and lived a normal life. She says that despite some aches and pains from the excess weight, she believed that she was a “functioning fat person” until she was diagnosed with cancer. “I was not able to get radiation because the weight limit on the radiation table was 550 (lbs.), and I was over that,” she says. “I had to lose weight or I was going to die.” Amanda says she had weight-loss surgery and has lost upward of 500 lbs. to date. She says she believes she’d be dead if she hadn’t dropped the weight. How does she say she is doing today? Watch the video above to hear more from Amanda. Plus, Dr. Michael Goran, Co-Director of the USC Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute and author of the book “Sugarproof: The Hidden Dangers of Sugar That Are Putting Your Children’s Health at Risk and What You Can Do,” talks to Dr. Phil about the reasons behind the growing obesity epidemic in the U.S. and across the world. This episode of Dr. Phil, “The Psychological Weight of Obesity,” airs Monday. And later, television personality and author Brooke Burke discusses her health and fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Who Lost 500 Lbs. Says She’s Convinced She’d Be Dead If She Hadn’t Dropped The Weight TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Elon Musk promises change after reaching a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion

    Elon Musk is promising to make changes to Twitter after the social media platform announced it would sell itself to Musk for $44 billion. Kara Swisher, host of the New York Times' "Sway" podcast, joins "CBS Mornings" to break down his big purchase.

  • Bill Hader's daughter hilariously tricked him into meeting Chris Pratt

    Bill Hader visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Monday, to promote season three of his HBO series Barry. He also shared a hilarious encounter with A-list actor Chris Pratt. “We were at a restaurant,” Hader explained. “I go, ‘Guys, don't freak out, but Gardens and Galaxy.’ My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ The 9-year-old who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.’ And I go, ‘Really?’ She's like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?’ I'm like, ‘He's eating, just leave him alone, please.’” As Hader and his daughters were leaving, they talked the former Saturday Night Live star into dropping by Pratt’s table. “So I walk over, I go, ‘Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son,” Hader recalled. “And my daughter goes, ‘I don't know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!” While Kimmel’s audience found the trick to be hilarious, Pratt was a little less enthused. Hader was understandably embarrassed, he admitted to also being proud. “I wanted to strangle her, but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life,” Hader admitted, “I go, ‘Why did you do that?’ And she was like, ‘I don't know.’ And I was like, ‘You're gonna make me so much money.”

  • Hunter Biden's business partner reportedly visited White House 19 times

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Eric Schwerin's trips to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president and Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

  • On This Day: 26 April 1982

    In 1982, Rod Stewart was robbed at gunpoint after shopping on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. (April 26)

  • North Korea flexes new missiles at military parade

    STORY: North Korea is set to beef up its nuclear arsenal. That's what leader Kim Jong Un announced as Pyongyang marked the founding anniversary of its military with a massive parade, according to state media.Pyongyang's news agency KCNA said Tuesday the parade featured North Korea's largest known intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, while a state newspaper released images of various weapons being paraded through waving crowds.The Hwasong-17 was test fired for the first time last month, but South Korean officials believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over the city of Pyongyang.North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests and displays of military power as denuclearization talks with the U.S. stalled and South Korea prepares to swear in its newly-elected conservative president.U.S. and South Korean officials say there are signs of new construction at North Korea's only known nuclear test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018, suggesting Pyongyang is set to resume testing nuclear weapons.According to KCNA, Kim said the main mission behind the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that other uses may apply.North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned by the UN Security Council, which has imposed sanctions on the country.During a visit to Seoul last week, the U.S. envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, said the allies would "respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behavior" -- but emphasized his willingness to engage with North Korea "anywhere without any conditions."North Korea has said it remains open to diplomacy, but has rejected Washington's overtures as insincere, calling its sanctions and military drills with the South "hostile policies."

  • Donald Trump held in contempt of court

    STORY: Former president Donald Trump was held in contempt of court by a New York judge Monday, for not providing documents subpoenaed by the state attorney general. Trump will be fined $10,000 per day until he compliesTrump lost his fight against a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.The judge ruled contempt was appropriate because of "repeated failures" to hand over the materials. Trump was not in the courtroom.James is investigating whether the former president's family company, the Trump Organization, misstated the values of its real estate properties to get favorable loans and tax deductions.James has said her probe had found "significant evidence" suggesting that for more than a decade, the company "relied on misleading asset valuations”A lawyer for Trump and the company said at the hearing that James' investigation was a "fishing expedition." Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

  • ‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes shares he was bitten by a rattlesnake: 'Recovering well'

    Cary Elwes of "The Princess Bride" fame was bitten on his finger by a rattlesnake and taken to Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center.

  • Newly revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 election

    Newly released texts show how some GOP lawmakers contacted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows days before the inauguration of President Biden, trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Robert Costa reports.

  • 90 Easy Summer Dinners That Everyone Will Love

    Summer produce makes every cold, dark winter day worth it. Summer squash , tomatoes ,...

  • Analysis: Why GM is Electrifying the C8 Corvette

    Chevy has to keep up with the competition, and the hybrid and electric 'Vettes have the potential to deliver tremendous power and performance.

  • Santa Fe Sheriff talks about new findings from 'Rust' film set shooting

    Some of the documents released include photos and body camera video, and Alec Baldwin's first words to police just minutes after the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Where Ross Chastain’s smashed watermelons come from and how they get to the NASCAR track

    The logistics of Ross Chastain’s celebration at Talladega on Sunday involved a man almost in his 60s running the length of about three football fields with a ripe green watermelon in his arms.

  • ‘I just want answers”: Family members identify body found in backyard of Allendale rental property

    Family members have identified the body buried in the backyard of an Allendale home as LaDonna Williams.

  • White House aims to boost use of COVID drugs like Paxlovid

    The White House plans to allow thousands more pharmacies to directly order highly effective COVID-19 treatments like Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pills, which can reduce the risk of becoming severely ill. Nancy Cordes reports.