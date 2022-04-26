New bodycam footage from "Rust" shooting released

Dr. Phil CBS

Amanda says that at nearly 800 lbs., she had a job, a car, a second-floor apartment, and lived a normal life. She says that despite some aches and pains from the excess weight, she believed that she was a "functioning fat person" until she was diagnosed with cancer. "I was not able to get radiation because the weight limit on the radiation table was 550 (lbs.), and I was over that," she says. "I had to lose weight or I was going to die." Amanda says she had weight-loss surgery and has lost upward of 500 lbs. to date. She says she believes she'd be dead if she hadn't dropped the weight. How does she say she is doing today? Watch the video above to hear more from Amanda. Plus, Dr. Michael Goran, Co-Director of the USC Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute and author of the book "Sugarproof: The Hidden Dangers of Sugar That Are Putting Your Children's Health at Risk and What You Can Do," talks to Dr. Phil about the reasons behind the growing obesity epidemic in the U.S. and across the world. This episode of Dr. Phil, "The Psychological Weight of Obesity," airs Monday. And later, television personality and author Brooke Burke discusses her health and fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.