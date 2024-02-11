Bodycam footage sheds light on Altamonte Springs Police officer-involved shooting

Altamonte Springs Police released bodycam video that shows what happened during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

They were first called to the River Run neighborhood after calls that someone was knocking on doors with a rifle in his hands.

Officers walked up to 65-year-old Erick Seckington as he stood by a neighbor’s fence.

They called out to him multiple times, but he didn’t respond. Then, he raised his rifle, and they shot him.

Read: ASPD responded to suspect’s neighborhood over 40 times prior to deadly police-involved shooting

Seckington later died in the hospital.

Channel 9 dug into his history and found out he’s had trouble in the neighborhood for a while.

Investigators said Altamonte Springs Police had been called to the neighborhood 40 times since 2019 for issues with Seckington.

Read: Investigation underway after Altamonte Springs Police fatally shoot man carrying rifle

Channel 9 obtained documents showing that he missed a court date for a trespassing charge last week because he was getting treatment at a mental health facility.

Channel 9 also learned that a next-door neighbor had a restraining order against him.

The officer is still on paid administrative leave while FDLE works through their investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.