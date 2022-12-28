Bodycam Footage Shows 82-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Not Paying Trash Bill

Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old Alabama woman, was arrested in November for failing to pay a $77 trash bill. The incident sparked outrage on social media when new body camera footage was released this week.

The new video shows an officer laughing after approaching Menefield at her house and seeing the shocked expression on her face.

“We have a warrant for you,” the officer told the woman. “For not paying the trash bill.”

“So you’re going to handcuff me to take me to jail?” Menefield said as the officer arrested her. “You’re arresting an 82-year-old woman.”

As Menefield remained shocked, the officer laughed and said, “I’m so serious; it’s a warrant. I’m not joking.”

“I’m so sorry, but the law’s the law, Ms. Menefield,” the officer added.

According to The Daily Beast, police claimed to contact Menefield repeatedly to notify her about the overdue bill, but she failed to appear in court, and they issued a warrant.

Menefield said she wasn’t aware of the bill because her daughter manages her accounts.

Social media users responded with outrage after seeing the woman get arrested.

Menefield, who didn’t pay the garbage service bill for June, July and August, was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees,” Law And Crime reports.

Court records reveal that Menefield was arrested in 2006 for not paying a $206.54 trash bill.

Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds released a statement after the latest incident, saying officers were required to arrest her.

“She was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” Reynolds said, according to Law And Crime.