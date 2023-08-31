Bodycam footage shows arrest of Oklahoma deputy accused of fatally shooting his wife, a fellow cop

An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was literally crying “Uncle” as police officers arrested him for the murder of his wife, according to body camera video released Thursday.

Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday for the fatal shooting of his wife, 40-year-old Jordan Cannon. Both Cannons were deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, just south of Oklahoma City.

Cops with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Cannon home following reports of a domestic violence shooting, local ABC affiliate KOCO reported. Investigators said the Cannons began arguing around 1 a.m., and Vaughn Cannon shot and killed his wife during the dispute.

When the officers arrived, Cannon was apparently hiding in a back bedroom, according to bodycam video obtained by local Fox affiliate KOKH.

“Mister, is anybody else in there?” an officer asks Cannon, who responds that his wife is in the room and she is not OK.

“We need to help her, but we can’t help her unless you help us. You know how this works,” the officer tells Cannon.

The accused killer then opens the bedroom door and crawls out toward the responding officers while repeatedly crying “Uncle.” One cop goes into the bedroom and discovers Jordan Cannon’s dead body, while the other officer handcuffs Vaughn Cannon.

Both husband and wife joined the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, KOCO reported. Vaughn was hired in March, and Jordan followed him in June. They were both patrol officers at the time of the killing.

The Cannons married in 2019, and Jordan filed for divorce in 2021, according to local NBC affiliate KFOR. However, the divorce proceedings were dismissed in 2022 after neither party appeared in court as scheduled.

“We’re shaken to our core,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason told KOCO. “We’ve got a lot of emotions going on. Obviously, we’re saddened, we’re confused, we’re hurt. To be honest, I’m pissed off. I’m mad at him for taking her life.”

Vaughn Cannon was formally fired by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and charged with murder.

With News Wire Services