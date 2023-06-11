Bodycam footage shows Colorado cop punching handcuffed woman in the face

A Colorado police officer was fired over bodycam footage that captures the moment he punched a handcuffed woman directly in the face.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran on Friday released clips showing Russell Maranto and his fellow officers escorting Angelia Hall into a hospital room on May 20. She was placed in protective custody and taken to Medical Center of the Rockies for evaluation after she was seen “wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently,” police said.

Once at the hospital, Hall was escorted to an examination room, where she was verbally abusive toward officers and health care professionals before spitting at one of the nurses. She spits again a short time later, this time at the center of Maranto’s chest. He immediately responds by winding up and punching her in the face, the video shows.

According to Loveland Police, Maranto “responded with inappropriate use of force by striking the female in the face, causing minor injuries to her face.”

While Hall has been charged with third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor, the district attorney’s office has not yet made a decision regarding any potential criminal charges against Maranto, according to a police press release. He was initially placed on administrative leave in wake of the confrontation and fired days later.

Doran said he released the video in “the spirit of transparency” and emphasized that the incident is not a reflection on those who serve the Loveland Police Department. He also encouraged residents to watch the full video, which begins with an officer “offering a simple courtesy ride home to a woman who did know where she lived.”

Doran also praised other officers on the scene for their patience and for immediately separating Maranto from Hall.

“The officers were verbally harassed by excessive profanity, periodic racial slurs and exhibited prolonged professionalism and patience,” Doran noted. “Our police department is filled with brave, respectful, and honorable public servants, and we all agree inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated or downplayed by your department.”