A man has been arrested in connection to a brazen robbery attempt that left a Filipino American photojournalist and his wife seriously injured in Sacramento, California. The suspect, identified as Keylen Xavier Lee Farley, was arraigned last month following an investigation that led to his arrest and the subsequent filing of felony charges by Deputy District Attorney Casey Newton, according to Rappler. Farley, who is currently detained at the Sacramento County Main Jail, was charged with three felony counts by the Sacramento District Attorney: two counts for robbery of the second degree and aggravated assault and a third count for elder abuse.