Bodycam footage shows man who shot 2 Orlando officers flee from UCF officers in June

Newly released body camera footage shows the man who shot two Orlando police officers on Friday fleeing from UCF police nearly two months earlier.

That video from June 30 shows Daton Viel, 28, running away from UCF police officers after the officers discovered he had a stolen license plate and a suspended license.

When the officers called dispatch, they also learned Viel had an active warrant in Orange County for trespassing. They told him to put his hands behind his back and he took off.

After that incident, UCF police issued a warrant for Viel for resisting law enforcement.

