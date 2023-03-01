Bodycam footage shows moment a house explodes with six firefighters still inside
Bodycam footage from Pompton Lakes police officers captured the moments a house exploded while firefighters were inside.
Drone footage shows dramatic Ohio train explosion
Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) were down 18% as of Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Medicare Advantage insurer reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The positive was that the company's fourth-quarter revenue of $362 million was up 21% year over year and the company said it grew health plan membership in the quarter to 98,400, up 14% over the same period last year. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $0.30 per share.
Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican, blasted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for his response to the Ohio train derailment and noted impeachment is not off the table.
Russians have a high approval rating for Putin and the Ukraine war which may be due to the country's history with the United States and the Cold War.
Dior kicked off Paris fashion week with its fall 2023 runway, including a 1950s dress embellished with thousands of glistening red and black beads.
Ohioans know deep down that none of the disasters we are facing under Joe Donald Biden would have happened if Trump were sitting in the Oval Office, Bernie Moreno writes
Instructions and a guide to create a home-cooked, flavorful chicken and rice dish that's not only delicious but also inexpensive.
Glendale police just released body camera video of the officers first on scene searching for potential drivers in crushed cars.
Anti-CRT politicians are upset “because some high school student might stumble across an old copy of Uncle Tom’s Cabin and actually read it.”
On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith wonder just what Madonna, Britney & Christina's buzzy moment would have looked like if it were a little more crowded.
Guggenheim starts coverage on Chinook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KDNY) with a Buy rating and a $43 price target, being 'bullish' on the immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) market. The analyst is "bullish" on the increased interest, investment, and innovation in the immunoglobulin A nephropathy, or IgAN, market and believes Chinook is "well-positioned to benefit from these trends." Atrasentan and BION-1301 have each shown "impressive early data," writes the analyst, while their benefits still need
The Packers may not need a new kicker in 2023.
The Foo Fighters frontman had a day-long cooking marathon (with naps!) to support Hope the Mission
Newly released bodycam video from police in New Jersey shows the moment an explosion rocked a home that firefighters were working in. Five firefighters were injured.
Elon Musk will deliver Tesla's latest grand plan to investors Wednesday, with anticipation building for more concrete plans for its ambitious goals.
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an active springlike pattern that will produce an extended threat of severe weather from Texas through the Southeast starting on Wednesday and lasting through the end of the workweek.
A solar storm that swept across Earth on Monday (Feb. 27) forced SpaceX to delay a Starlink launch and temporarily disrupted operations of several Canadian oil rigs.