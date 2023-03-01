Bodycam footage shows moment a house explodes with six firefighters still inside

Motley Fool

Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) were down 18% as of Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Medicare Advantage insurer reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The positive was that the company's fourth-quarter revenue of $362 million was up 21% year over year and the company said it grew health plan membership in the quarter to 98,400, up 14% over the same period last year. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $0.30 per share.