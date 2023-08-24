New bodycam footage shows moment Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife is arrested

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment police arrested Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife for the Microsoft executive’s murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 36, was taken into custody in front of the couple’s children at her Washington state home just before 9am on 17 August 2023 after a year-long investigation.

Bridegan, who was a father of four and a software developer at Microsoft, was ambushed and shot dead in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022 after driving his children home.

More than a year later, half-a-dozen police officers descended on the ex-wife’s home and could be heard yelling “Warrant! Police,” as seen in a bodycam video obtained by Fox News.

A frazzled-looking Gardner-Fernandez is handcuffed and brought out onto the porch in a black t-shirt and pink printed pajama shorts. Someone is heard asking if they should get her pants while the woman’s mother cries while waiting outside.

She can be heard asking police about her 12-year-old twin grandchildren, “Can I be with the kids, or can you at least bring the kids out to me?”

One of Gardner-Fernandez’s children can be heard asking her mother, “Where are your jeans, mom?” Another child responds, “I know where they are.”

Gardner-Fernandez reappears in pants and is heard on the video telling her children “I love you” before she is escorted to the police car.

The footage also shows Gardner-Fernandez to a police interview room. She later extradited to Jacksonville where she faces charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Gardner-Fernandez, her husband Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Tenon have all been charged in the death of the Microsoft executive.