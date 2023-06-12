Bodycam recording catches cops investigating potential UFO crash: 'Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don't call us alright?'

The American Meteor Society received 21 reports of a fireball streaking across the southwest on April 30.

Soon after, a Las Vegas family called 911 to report something had crashed in their backyard.

"I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we're terrified," a male caller told a dispatcher.

The motto of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is "partners with the community" — unless you're looking for aliens.

Just before midnight on April 30, the American Meteor Society received 21 reports of a fireball streaking across the southwest, from a late-night cyclist in northeast Utah to illuminating video from a Reno doorbell camera.

But where did it land? CBS affiliate KLAS obtained the recording of a 911 call a Las Vegas family made to report a crashed flying saucer in their northwest valley backyard.

"I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we're terrified," a male caller tells a dispatcher on the recording, going on to describe the vehicle's two occupants.

"2X SUBJ ARE 10-11' TALL MUSC GREEN/TAN COL'D SKIN NEON EYES NAKED," the dispatcher's notes from the call read. After several of the man's family members corroborated his account, two police officers were sent to the scene.

"I'm so nervous right now," one of the cops says in the footage obtained by KLAS: "I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there's aliens in their backyard."

After the police arrive at the home, they can be seen talking to witnesses, none of whom seem to be under the influence, KLAS reported.

"What did you see?" one officer asks.

"It was like a big creature," a witness replies.

"A big creature?" the officer continues.

"Yea, more than 10 feet tall," the witness answers.

Bodycam video shows one officer entering the backyard to investigate, but it is partly blocked out due to privacy laws, KLAS reported.

"You guys seem like legit scared, so I don't blame you," an officer tells one of the witnesses before asking a passenger in a passing car: "This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky? I would normally discount it as probably not real, but — however seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I'm investigating it further."

While sources told KLAS that it's likely that something crashed into the yard, exactly what made the circular imprints that can be seen in this drone photo is unknown.

The family said officials returned to the home to investigate for several days, but KLAS reports LVMPD has since closed the case, adding that prank calls in Nevada have serious consequences.

Perhaps that is why, when leaving the scene of this potential first contact situation, one of the responding officers can be heard telling the family: "Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don't call us, alright?"

If you need a partner for that, try Gillian Anderson.

