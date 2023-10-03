Bodycam released: Jacksonville sheriff says viral video was altered, no officer misconduct

EDITOR'S NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains graphic footage and language.

To “stave off any further public unrest, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters released officers’ body-worn camera footage in the arrest of Le’Keian Woods that has caused an outcry after a cellphone video went viral showing the bloodied, Black 24-year-old taken into custody.

Waters’ main contention is that the video doesn’t tell the whole story and was in fact manipulated. He stated the use of force may be “ugly,” but the officers did not overstep their authority.

The Sheriff’s Office’s revised policy since Waters took office is to release edited body camera video within 21 days of when it happened, which the department has done typically using about the full time frame. Monday he provided it three days after the arrest.

“Since Friday evening, cellphone camera footage of this incident has been circulating on social media” causing outrage among the community, Waters said. “… While this incident remains under administrative review, we are releasing the body-worn camera footage today to the significant public interest surrounding this incident. Transparency as I’ve said before is the foundation of which trust is built and by which the police and public partnership is cultivated.”

He said officers will be held accountable whether it looks good or not.

“However, equally essential is speaking up when our officers are wronged,” the sheriff said. “Some of the cellphone camera footage that has been circulating since Friday does not comprehensively capture the circumstances surrounding Woods’ arrest. And that is to be expected. Part of that stemmed from the distance and perspective of the recording cellphone camera. Another part of it stems from the fact that the cellphone camera did not capture the events immediately preceding Woods’ arrest. … So much context and depth are absent from recorded footage because a camera simply cannot capture what is known to the people depicted in it.”

A rush to judgment can lead to faulty and dangerous conclusions that have long-lasting consequences, he said.

“I am speaking out today, even with the investigation still pending, because it’s now clear that some of the circulating cellphone camera footage has been intentionally altered to imply that one of the detectives kicked a handcuffed Woods.”

He said body camera footage and unedited versions of the social media video definitively indicate the detective never kicked the suspect. He said it appears the video was reversed to somehow make it look like he kicked him.

The Times-Union notably didn’t initially report the video over the weekend because editors did not see clear evidence of what was being claimed. The Times-Union coverage also never mentioned that Woods was kicked while in handcuffs, and the published videos on Jacksonville.com do not show what the sheriff said was altered.

“The only logical conclusion that can be drawn by the production from such altered video is that its creator or distributor had a personal agenda seeking to incite community rage against police officers,” Waters said.

He did acknowledge the physical tactics by the officers involved.

“There was force used by arresting detectives,” he said. “And yes that force is ugly. But the reality is that all force, all violence, is ugly. And just because force is ugly does not mean it’s unlawful or contrary to policy.”

What does the body camera video show?

Mike Shell, chief of professional standards, said Woods was already known to detectives as they were trying to apprehend him. He is part of a local group connected with violent crimes, narcotics distribution and firearms. In 2018 he was arrested in a murder in Tallahassee but pleaded guilty to an amended robbery charge and is on probation.

Friday after Woods was observed participating in a drug transaction, detectives stopped the Dodge Ram he was the front passenger in, Shell said. The driver and back passenger complied, one even advising he had a gun, and were taken into custody without incident. The firearm was seized, and several drugs were found in the truck.

The bodycam from one of the officers shows the truck stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex for several minutes with the officer noting there are three inside. He yells for them not to move and for the driver to show him his hands. He then asks more calmly who else is in the vehicle, while another officer covers the rear.

The back-seat passenger is asked to come out and to keep his hands up. The gun can be seen in one of his pockets. He cooperates and is handcuffed, while the other officer comes around toward the driver's side and has his gun raised.

About that time, Woods is seen bolting and the officer chases him through the complex yelling multiple times, “You’re f———!” He warns him, “I’m going to tase you. I’m going to tase you … get on the ground.”

He fires it two times to get the probes to work. He tries to secure him and repeatedly orders him to put his hands behind his back, but Woods can be seen continuing to resist even as another detective jumps on him as well and finally one more officer to get the handcuffs on him.

In some of the videos it’s difficult to see actual punches or other strikes to Woods because it’s so close-up at that point. But Officer J. Garriga’s bodycam clearly shows them hitting and elbowing him repeatedly during the struggle, yelling at him to give him his hand while trying to cuff him.

Woods can be heard moaning throughout much of it toward the end. In the arrest report, three of the officers confirm punching, kneeing and elbowing him at least 17 times. The arrest report also says several times that Woods could be seen with a hand on his waistline, potentially indicating he could be reaching for a gun. That is difficult to see in the video.

More of Sheriff T. K. Waters' response

After showing one of the videos during Monday evening’s news conference, Waters emphasized that social media is not reality and that its content is not fact-checked by any entity.

“Because of this misinformation campaign by the anti-police fringe, our agency has come under fire and individual detectives’ lives have been threatened,” he said. “… The truth is Woods sustained facial injuries when he fled from police and was tased and fell face first on the concrete. The detectives struggled with him, and as I stated before, they used strikes to gain control, but he continued to resist his arrest. The outcome of Woods’ apprehension contrasts with that of his friends in the truck who immediately complied with police and suffered no physical injury.”

He stated the use of force looks ugly but not because the detectives engaged in misconduct.

“Based on the currently available information, the agency believes the involved detectives acted appropriately with respect to the law and JSO policy,” Waters said.

The sheriff then took questions from the media and was asked about Woods’ booking photo showing both of his eyes blackened and swollen shut.

He reiterated it was largely due to him face-planting on the concrete after being neutralized with the taser. The then quickly pivoted back to misinformation being spread.

Waters was asked to clarify whether Woods had a weapon, and he responded detectives had seen him earlier during the surveillance of the drug transaction and believed he had a gun in a weighted-down pocket. But they had no way of knowing he had handed it off to one of his friends in the truck at some point.

He also said the unit’s work on this case was part of investigations of recent high-profile shootings and that Woods crossed paths with some of the groups.

He also said that when he last checked, Woods was still in the hospital from the injuries during the arrest. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence, armed trafficking cocaine, armed trafficking amphetamine, armed possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Racially profiled? Jacksonville state attorney deems officer justified in shooting of Jamee Johnson

Something that wasn’t specifically addressed was some of the initial social media reports and by the family that this whole episode stemmed from a seat belt violation. The arrest report indicates it was due to the detectives observing the apparent drug transaction and then following the suspect vehicle. The report did note one time that the driver’s window was open and the seat belt wasn’t being used.

Woods’ family announced they will join their attorneys for a news conference Tuesday in front of the Sheriff's Office to speak out on the beating that has sparked national outrage. Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and personal injury attorney Marwan Porter will speak as well.

The organizers also said the case bears some similarity to the 2019 killing of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson who was pulled over for a seat belt violation before being fatally shot by Officer Josue Garriga.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville sheriff says viral video of beating arrest was altered