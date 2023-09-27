Bodycam shows Michigan trooper clinging to suspect's fleeing car

A Michigan State Police trooper was dragged along a major roadway while clinging to the driver's side door of a suspect's vehicle on Sunday, body camera footage shows.

In the footage, which Michigan State Police released online Tuesday, the trooper attempts to carry out a traffic stop and arrest a man for smoking marijuana inside of a car.

"Do you have marijuana burning right now?" the trooper in the footage is heard asking the suspect, who replies in the affirmative.

The trooper tells the suspect he can't legally smoke marijuana while operating a car in the state of Michigan, and adds that the suspect was also driving 92 miles per hour down U.S. 127. Then, the trooper instructs the suspect to step out of the car. As the trooper is attempting to arrest him, the suspect moves quickly back toward his car, climbs into the driver's seat and closes the door. The trooper follows, and the public body camera footage ends as the suspect accelerates the vehicle as the trooper yells for him to stop.

The suspect was ultimately identified by state police as Tavion Beasley, who was arraigned around the time that footage emerged online for several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

"Body worn camera from incident involving trooper being dragged by the suspect vehicle during a traffic stop on Sunday 09/23. The suspect Tavion Beasley was arraigned today on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, CCW and Assault of a Police Officer causing Injury," Michigan State Police First District tweeted on Tuesday. "Beasley is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond. The trooper suffered injuries from the incident and is continuing to recover at home."

Beasley is 21-year-old and from Detroit, CBS affiliate WLNS reported. His car was eventually stopped and the trooper was able to let go of the door, after having been dragged along for roughly a 1/2 mile, according to the station.

CBS News contacted Michigan State Police for confirmation and additional details but did not receive an immediate reply.

