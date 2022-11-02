Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

Winston-Salem Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Bodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat.

The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022.

Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Officer Sereik, and when another officer arrives after four minutes, Sereik explains “she’s completely oblivious to everything that’s like going on right now.”

The star athlete then refuses a sobriety test and engages in an argument with the officers as her children begin crying in the backseat. Solo repeats she was just taking a “nap.”

The video cuts off after the second officer, G.J. Mager, yanks Solo from the car and arrests her for resisting, delaying, and obstructing of an officer.

After refusing a sobriety test, a warrant-issued blood test found she was three times over the legal limit.

“I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become,” Solo later wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life.”

The former goalkeeper pleaded guilty and was convicted of driving while impaired.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

