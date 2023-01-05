Bodycam shows Phoenix police shooting at armed man after he fled traffic stop

A Phoenix police cruiser.

Police on Wednesday released body camera footage of officers shooting at a man in December outside a home in Phoenix.

In a critical incident briefing video, which includes audio and visuals, Sgt. Phillip Krynsky with Phoenix police released additional information related to an incident where police shot at Jesus Banuelos, 30.

The shooting took place around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 21, in the area of 41st Avenue and Lydia Lane following an attempted traffic stop. Neither law enforcement or Banuelos were injured, according to police.

On the day of the incident, officers followed a vehicle to the shooting site after it did not stop at 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road, police said. Once the vehicle stopped, Banuelos got out of the car, ran and climbed a wall into a home’s backyard with an officer and a detective eventually finding him in a front yard with a gun in his hand, according to police.

In the audio from one of the officer’s body camera videos, officers can be heard telling Banuelos to raise his hands.

"Put your hands up," the officer is heard shouting, with the detective following up yelling, "Show me your hands."

Police said the officers told Banuelos to drop his gun. The released footage shows that police gave those specific instructions after officers fired their guns.

The edited footage shows the officer firing at Banuelos from a distance in response to him raising the firearm in his hand. According to police, Banuelos directed the gun at the detective, although it is not visible in the video provided.

According to police, the body camera the detective was wearing was not activated until after the shooting.

Banuelos then held the gun to his head as he moved toward a side gate, police said. Body camera video shows Banuelos on the ground next to a car after the shooting.

SWAT arrived and negotiated with Banuelos for approximately three hours until he dropped the firearm and was detained, police said. Banuelos was hospitalized, but did not suffer any injuries from the shooting, according to police.

Authorities recovered the firearm Banuelos used, police said. A vehicle and a garage door were struck by officer gunfire, according to police.

Police booked Banuelos into jail on suspicion of multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

The officer has been with the department for seven years and works out of the South Mountain Precinct, police said. The detective has been with the department for 22 years and works out of the tactical support bureau, police said. Neither was identified by the department.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete,” read a police statement.

Internal and criminal investigations are underway, police said, adding that once the latter is done, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review it.

An analysis by The Arizona Republic revealed police in Arizona not only shot people more times in the first half of 2021 than they did in the same time span the last two years, but more of those shootings were fatal.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bodycam shows Phoenix police shooting at armed man after traffic stop