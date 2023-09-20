Bodycam shows a polite and relaxed Mario Fernandez Saldana during arrest in Bridegan case

As Mario Fernandez Saldana’s wife awaits extradition from across the country back to Florida, the Times-Union is getting a look at the 35-year-old’s arrest on March 16 in Orlando.

After filing a public records request for officers’ body camera video, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office provided footage from two bodycams with some redactions under Florida statutes. The videos show a cordial and calm Fernandez Saldana being taken into custody.

Fernandez Saldana was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in the Feb. 16, 2022, plot to kill his wife’s ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

The 33-year-old had just dropped off his 9-year-old twin son and daughter to their mother in Jacksonville Beach and was headed back to St. Augustine where he lived. With his 2-year-old daughter in the car, he stopped because of a tire on the road and was gunned down.

The first arrest came on Jan. 25, charging Henry Arthur Tenon, 62, with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse.

On the same day Fernandez Saldana was arrested, Tenon pleaded guilty to being the triggerman and agreed to testify against the others involved, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson. Tenon rented a home from Fernandez Saldana.

On Aug. 17 Bridegan's ex-wife, 36-year-old Shanna Lee Gardner was indicted on the same charges as Fernandez Saldana. She was arrested in the state of Washington where she was living.

At the start of the first 25-minute bodycam video, Fernandez Saldana is already handcuffed and sitting on the back of his pickup tailgate. He’s wearing shorts, a cut-off sleeveless T-shirt and sunglasses and has his hair in a long ponytail. As he’s placed into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, he asks if he can contact his brother to take care of his dogs.

“I have three dogs. They’re at a townhouse. I just need my brother to take care of them,” he says. The officer responds that they’ll take care of that.

Fernandez Saldana also asks if there’s any way he can sit in the front seat, but the officer says that’s against policy.

Mario Fernandez Saldana is arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on March 16 in Orlando in the death of Jared Bridegan.

“Nobody told me like what’s happening,” Fernandez Saldana says politely.

“They’ll inform you everything down there,” the officer replies.

“Down where exactly,” he asks the officer.

“Our headquarters” is the the response.

Then there’s several minutes of silence as he’s being driven to Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

He eventually says something about the back seat, to which the officer says, “They’re not designed for comfort.”

Fernandez Saldana laughs and asks, “What happens when you get a guy that’s like 6-5, man?” referring to him being short.

“It’s even more uncomfortable,” the officer says. “Some people have Impalas, even smaller.”

A few minutes later, Fernandez Saldana asks: “I have a question. What do I do about medicine?”

The officer: “They’ll figure it out. Like I said, I don’t know anything about what’s going on. They just told me to come transport you.”

What does the second bodycam show of Mario Fernandez Saldana's arrest?

In a second 15-minute video, he’s eventually transferred to another office for further processing. In his vehicle, Fernandez Saldana asks, “They’re going to put me in a hold, for transport?”

“Yeah, you have no bond right now,” that officer replies.” You’ll be extradited back to Jacksonville.”

Fernandez Saldana: “How long does that normally take?

Officer: “Depends.”

Fernandez Saldana: “Hey, my man, how old are you?”

Officer: “Probably a lot older than you think.”

Fernandez Saldana: “I mean I can tell you the same thing. Do you remember back in the day when you had your phone, or you first had your phone, and you had to remember like every phone number?”

Officer: “Yup,” and Fernandez Saldana laughs.

Officer: “I remember before cellphones, man.”

Fernandez Saldana: “I remember beepers. I was thinking just now I don’t know anybody’s phone numbers anymore.”

Officer: “Yeah, I think I remember one or two. And that’s because they had those numbers before cellphones were a thing.”

A couple of minutes later, the officer is seen shaking his head while stopped at a light and hearing another driver’s music. Fernandez Saldana laughs, “I was thinking the same thing, man.”

“It’s like a kid-like toy or something,” the officer says.

“At least he doesn’t have speakers outside the car,” Fernandez Saldana says. “I hate that shit.”

“There’s an ordinance now we can stop him for it,” the officer comments.

The next few minutes are quiet and the video ends when they arrive at their destination.

Court records show Fernandez Saldana's next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Bodycam video shows arrest Mario Fernandez Saldana in Bridegan plot