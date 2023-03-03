Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust

Bodycam footage released Thursday revealed the events of a drug bust in late February that resulted in the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder.

Atlanta police said on Feb. 24, officers were patrolling the area of the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW when they saw two men engaging in what they believed to be dealing drugs.

When officers approached the men, authorities said one of them tossed the suspected drugs on the ground in plain view.

Officers detained both men and discovered they had crack cocaine and marijuana. In addition to the drugs, officers found a firearm on one of the men, who attempted to discard the weapon as he was detained.

Additionally, officers found several car keys, crowbars, and tools they believed were used to commit additional burglaries inside one of the suspects’ vehicles.

APD identified the suspects as Jamiequev Andrews and Kenneth Rashad Hill.

Andrews was charged with multiple narcotics violations, including two out-of-jurisdiction warrants for burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hill was charged with multiple illegal narcotics violations and had two outstanding out-of-jurisdiction warrants for possession of methamphetamine and homicide.

It is unclear what homicide Hill is suspected of.

The investigation remains ongoing.

