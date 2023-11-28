Bodycam video, audio footage provide more details of standoff that left Austin officer dead

The Austin Police Department on Tuesday released body camera footage and audio recordings related to the Nov. 11 standoff that left four people dead, including Austin police officer Jorge Pastore.

None of the footage shows the shootings that killed Pastore and assailant Ahmed Nassar and injured another officer, as that footage was taken in a private residence and by law can't be released.

However, what was released provides more details about the police response to that tragic night. The footage shows officers making contact with the victim, who said she had been stabbed and escaped the house. Footage also shows officers forcing entry into the home before Nassar shot at them.

The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died Nov. 11 in a standoff near the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive in South Austin.

Along with the body camera footage, the Police Department released the audio recordings of the victim who initially called 911. While the audio was modified to omit the caller's name, neighbors previously told the American-Statesman they believe the caller who escaped was Omneya Nassar, a younger sister of the suspect.

The caller can be heard yelling, "Please help us!" and "Someone is stabbing us!" Screams can be heard in the background, with someone, likely the assailant, yelling, "You will die!"

The other two people found dead in the home were Eyman Ahmed Elnemr-Nassar and Riad Mohamed Nassar, who public records show were the mother and the brother of the suspect, respectively. The 911 caller said all three of them were stabbed.

Body camera footage of responding officer Fernando Cruz shows the 911 caller running up to other officers when they arrived and asking for their help. Officers asked if the caller could breathe, and once EMS arrived, they headed down the street to 9308 Bernoulli Drive, where the stabbings took place.

Upon arriving, officers began pounding on the door and identifying themselves as police, the footage shows. They eventually kicked in the door, and footage shows officers shining their lights into a dark house before gunshots rang out. The officers retreated and did not return fire.

In released audio of police radio traffic, police put out the call that officers were fired upon by a subject said to be wearing a brown armor-plated vest and using some type of assault rifle.

Police were also told that the 911 caller stated that the suspect owned multiple handguns and that one of the victims was "bleeding profusely." Officers were also told that the rifle had some type of laser or red dot sight attached to it.

Austin SWAT officers can be seen entering the house and throwing a type of flash grenade into the home before the video cuts out due to being inside a private residence.

Audio of the police radio chatter details how officers entered the home and that two officers were shot and the suspect was killed.

Pastore was taken to a local hospital that morning and was later pronounced dead. The officer who was injured was released days after the incident.

Two SWAT officers and a SWAT sergeant fired their weapons, according to the Austin Police Department. All of them have been placed on administrative leave until the investigations end, per the department's standards. Sgt. Kevin DeLaRue has more than 16 years of experience, officer Jared Carruth more than 10 and officer Kevin Olejar has eight.

Two concurrent investigations will take place, one criminal and one administrative, under the department's protocols.

