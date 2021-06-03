Bodycam video captures deputies in shootout with children

CBSNews
·2 min read

Investigators in Florida released body camera footage of deputies in a shootout with a 12-year old boy and 14-year-old girl.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the children shot at the deputies for more than half an hour Tuesday night, before the deputies returned fire.

In the disturbing video, Florida Sergeant Donnie Maxwell can be seen taking cover behind a tree, alerting "Shooting out the rear window, my direction, standby."

Maxwell can be seen taking fire from inside of a house, where the 12-year-old and 14-year old are shooting out of.

Police say the two children had fled from a juvenile home northeast of Orlando and broke into an unattended house, finding several large firearms, CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.

When police arrived, the children opened fire.

An officer can be heard ordering the children to put the gun down.

"Let's not shoot these kids, man.  Let's just hold 'em off, take our time," one of the deputies can be heard saying.

Another replied, "They're shooting at me."

At one point in the edited nine-minute video, Maxwell — with his gun drawn — mutters to himself, appearing to pray for a peaceful outcome. 

"Don't make me do this. Don't do this," Maxwell says.

More than 30 minutes into the standoff, aerial footage then appeared to capture police opening fire. Flashing dots appearing in the video are bullets coming from offices assembled behind a tree.

Police say they started shooting — striking the girl and wounding her — after she came outside pointing a shotgun at the officers.

The 12-year-old boy, who had been carrying an AK-47, then surrenders. Officers rush to administer first aid to the girl.

"Whoever's got a medkit, some kind of medkit, I need it up here in the garage," an officer can be heard calling.

None of the officers were injured despite having multiple rounds fired at them. 

The female suspect was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition. 

In a statement, the juvenile facility where the children were staying said, "These children are in desperate need of care in the appropriate setting, which is a higher level of care than we provide."

    Florida authorities said two armed children engaged in a violent shootout with law enforcement in the town of Enterprise on Wednesday.The Volusia County sheriff's office said a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl from a group home found guns after breaking into a house.There they fired on sheriff's deputies who were responding to the scene.Body camera footage released Wednesday showed deputies hiding behind trees as shots rang out around them.The girl was shot and wounded after pointing a shotgun at officers, while the boy put down his AK-47 shortly after and was not injured.Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the children were "coming out to kill cops.""This wasn't a shootout in one area of the house. They were traversing the length of that house and opening fire on deputies from different angles."Video footage of the girl being shot was blurred. The audio painted a frantic scene as deputies rushed to provide her with medical aid.Authorities said the girl has underwent surgery and is in stable condition, and that unspecified charges against the children are pending.No sheriff's deputies were hurt in the shooting.The sheriff's department said the children had run away from Florida United Methodist Children's home Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the reported break-in.The home contained a handgun, a shotgun and the AK-47, along with a large amount of ammunition.Over the course of about half an hour there were four exchanges of gunfire.The sheriff said the girl had a record and was arrested last year for lighting several vacant lots on fire.He further blasted Florida's juvenile justice system, calling it broken.He also noted that violent teenage offenders are often put into group homes which are not trained to handle them.

    Men with a deadly form of advanced prostate cancer who failed other treatments survived four months longer after getting an experimental, tumour-targeting radiation therapy from Swiss drugmaker Novartis, data released on Thursday showed. The company's Lu-PSMA-617 therapy boosted median overall survival (OS) to 15.3 months in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, according to data released at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. Men who got the treatment also lived a median 8.7 months without their cancer progressing, more than double the 3.4-month progression free survival (PFS) of those who did not get it, the data showed.

    A Pakistani appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple sentenced to death on blasphemy charges for allegedly insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, their defense lawyer said. The appeal of their 2014 death penalty by Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel from the country's eastern Punjab province had not been heard until now for unexplained reasons, said the lawyer, Saiful Malook. Then on Thursday, the Lahore High Court overturned the death sentence and ordered the couple released.

