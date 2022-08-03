Bodycam video of Hancock Co. woman in-custody death provides more details

Aug. 3—SPARTA, Ga. — Bodycam video showing what happened before a young woman's in-custody death last month in Hancock County provides some new details.

The death of Brianna Marie Grier, whom family members said had mental illness, has gained the attention of national media.

Her parents, Marvin and Mary Grier, longtime residents of Hancock County, have retained civil rights attorney Benjamin L. Crump, of Decatur, to represent them going forward. Crump has represented dozens of high-profile civil rights cases across the country over the past decade.

The family contends Brianna was having a mental illness episode at the time and should have been taken to a medical facility as opposed to being arrested.

The state law enforcement agency investigating the 28-year-old Grier's death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, released the bodycam captured by deputies during their encounter with the victim before she fell out of a moving patrol car en route to the county jail on July 15.

Subsequently, Brianna suffered injuries including head trauma that caused her to lapse into a coma. She was flown by helicopter from the scene of where she fell out of the patrol car to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. She died six days later on the afternoon of July 21.

Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville, told The Union-Recorder that even though the body cam video has been released, the investigation remains action and ongoing.

A preliminary investigation by the GBI reveals that the passenger's rear door of the patrol car should have been closed but it was not closed before a deputy drove away with Grier in the backseat and not seat belted.

Portions of the bodycam video may be disturbing to some people. It was posted on YouTube.

The GBI made it public Friday night, several hours after the footage was shown to members of Grier's family by GBI agents investigating the case.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Deputy Lt. Marlin Primus, the older brother of Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus, along with Deputy Timothy Legette, pulled up at the residence of Brianna's parents on the 4700 block of Hickory Grove Church Road.

Story continues

In an interview last week with The Union-Recorder, Sheriff Primus said deputies had responded to the same residence several times this year related to disturbances involving Grier.

Sheriff Primus said Brianna was taken into custody on charges of public drunkeness and disorderly conduct after she reportedly screamed and banged on the door of her parents' home attempting to get them to open the door. The sheriff also said Grier threatened her parents at the time.

The sheriff said he and many of his road patrol deputies were aware of Grier's mental illness, which he indicated was compounded by her use of alcohol and drugs.

The bodycam video released by the GBI lasts 10 minutes.

The video shows Grier yelling at Lt. Primus and Deputy Legette.

At one point, Grier is heard screaming,"I'm not drunk...I haven't had anything to drink."

She then is heard urging deputies to administer a breathalyzer.

Lt. Primus and Deputy Legette are then seen handcuffing Brianna.

She was uncooperative as they attempted to walk her to the car.

Deputies then physically grabbed Grier by her arms and legs and try to carry her to Deputy Legette's patrol car.

Grier falls to the ground after deputies lose their grip of her arms and legs.

A short time after the video begins, one of the two deputies who responded to the 911 call opens the driver's rear door of the patrol car.

Grier is heard telling deputies she's not going to jail.

Lt. Primus is then seen in the video removing his Taser and saying, "I know how to get her up."

She responds, saying, "You can tase me. I don't care."

Lt. Primus is seen picking her up and putting her into the patrol car. The door is then closed.

Lt. Primus then asks Deputy Legette, "You got the other side closed?"

Deputy Legette responds, "Yeah."

The preliminary investigation by the GBI, however, disputes that claim.

GBI agents contend the passenger's rear door of the patrol car was never properly closed, and further contend that is how Grier fell out of the patrol car and sustained the injuries that subsequently led to her death.

Deputy Legette is seen on the footage getting into his patrol car and getting on his radio to let a 911 dispatcher know that he is leaving from the Grier residence with a 10-95 — a person in custody.

The deputy discovers less than a minute into his drive that Grier is missing from the backseat.

The video later shows Deputy Legette stopping his patrol and getting out where he discovers Grier laying face down by the side of the road.

Lt. Primus, who had been following a short distance behind Deputy Legette's patrol car, then stops. He immediately gets out of his patrol car and hears Deputy Legette say, "She jumped out of the car."

Lt. Primus then asks, "How'd she jump out of the car? There's gotta be a lock in the back...we gotta do a report.'

The deputies are then seen attempting to pat her face and talk to her.

Grier's parents still want answers. They are planning to have an independent autopsy performed following the one by the GBI.