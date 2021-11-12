Bodycam video released of arrest of 14-year-old shooting suspect
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of deputies arresting a 14-year-old shooting suspect.
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office released video of a deputy's body camera showing the moments after being struck head-on by a DUI suspect.
Two former Oklahoma police officers face up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of murder for using their stun guns more than 50 times on an unarmed man who later died. A Carter County jury last week convicted former Wilson police officers Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Taylor's attorney, Warren Gotcher, said he was “extremely disappointed" with the verdict.
The owner of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Tuesday for an audacious Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion.
A city in Michigan made history last week after it elected the U.S.’ first-ever all-Muslim city council led by a Muslim mayor. Who they are: Adam Albarmaki, Amanda Jaczkowski and Khalil Refai won Hamtramck’s City Council election on Nov. 2.
New York City police are seeking the public’s assistance for information leading to the seven suspected attackers.
Friends and community members gathered on Wednesday evening to light candles and leave notes and flowers in an area in Hyde Park where a University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed during a robbery. What happened: On Tuesday, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, 24, was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place, an area known as a neighborhood of doctors and professors, before 2 p.m., when the deadly attempted robbery occurred, CBS Chicago reported. Witnesses recalled seeing a man with a mask in a black hooded sweatshirt get out of a car that pulled up to where Zheng was walking.
The real owner had no idea someone had listed the house for sale.
The suspect was found lying in the middle of the road when officers arrived, police said.
Police Supt. David Brown announces charges against Alton Spann, 18, in the shooting that killed the U of C graduate in broad daylight in Hyde Park this week.
Elliott Reed was out for his daily bike ride when he was confronted by Collin Fries. A police incident report says Fries continued to beat him even after Reed lost consciousness.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has turned criminal justice debates upside down
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
Andrew Serrano's family said in a lawsuit that his casket fell into the grave and broke apart when a strap broke, The Eagle-Tribune reported.
The embattled author of a government race report has declared himself vindicated after a British Medical Journal article found that white people have lower life expectancy.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
