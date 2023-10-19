Bodycam video released after Camden Co. deputy fatally shoots Leonard Cure in Georgia

The Camden County Sheriff's Office released three videos showing body camera footage from the scene of the fatal shooting of Leonard Cure.

Cure, a Black man who spent more than 16 years imprisoned on a wrongful conviction, was shot and killed by a Camden County Sheriff's deputy on Monday during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deputy pulled over Cure on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida line. He got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first but became violent after he was told he was being arrested, a GBI news release said.

In the newly released video, the deputy tells Cure he is under arrest for reckless driving and that Cure passed the deputy “doing 100 miles an hour.”

Cure ignores when the deputy tells him to put his hands behind his back. The deputy deploys his taser on Cure before the two get into a physical altercation. The deputy hits Cure with his police baton and then shoots him.

Cure was later pronounced dead.

According to the New York Times, Cure's family is being represented by well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Below are the three videos, in full.

Warning: These videos contain graphic imagery.

Why was Leonard Cure in Jail?

Cure was convicted of a 2003 armed robbery of a drug store in Florida’s Dania Beach, according to the Associated Press. His conviction came from a second jury after the first one deadlocked. Cure was sentenced to life in prison because he had previous convictions for robbery and other crimes.

In 2020, the Broward State Attorney’s Office new Conviction Review Unit asked a judge to release Cure from prison. Broward’s conviction review team said it found “troubling” revelations that Cure had solid alibis that were previously disregarded and no physical evidence or solid witnesses to put him at the scene.

An independent review panel of five local lawyers concurred with the findings.

Cure was released that April after his sentenced was modified. In December 2020, a judge vacated his conviction and sentence.

